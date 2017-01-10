Letters to the Editor: Pools Help

This refers to the article, ‘Beyond odd-even’ (IE, January 9). Car pool lanes (CPL) can reinforce the odd-even scheme to combat Delhi’s air pollution. It will not only save people money (by car pooling) but will also save them time as CPLs will be given preference and hence, people using such lanes will take half the time to commute. This plan must be implemented soon in Delhi and if it succeeds in the capital, other cities could follow suit.

Mohit Sharma, Baghpat

Thakur’s Blunders

This refers to the article, ‘A level playing field’ (IE, January 9). The removal of Anurag Thakur as BCCI head was on the cards once he fell out with the Lodha Committee and thereafter with the Supreme Court. Thakur was instigating the state cricket associations against the Lodha Committee. The BCCI was expected to fight its own wars, not hide behind the state bodies. Thakur also floundered on cricketing ties with Pakistan. India is likely to be dragged to international courts for refusing to play cricket against Pakistan.

S. Kamat, Goa

Adieu Om Puri

This refers to the report, “Parallel cinema loses its favourite, India a gifted actor”(IE, January 8). Critically acclaimed actor Om Puri passed away before his time, leaving indelible marks in both parallel and commercial films. Puri not only played lead actor or villain, but excelled in smaller roles and cameos. He had great comic timing as well.

Buddhadev Nandi, Bankura

Accept Mistake

This refers to the report, ‘LOC strikes, note ban changed way world looks at India,’ says Amit Shah,’ (IE, January 7). It is a matter of great surprise that despite over 95 per cent of demonetised notes being deposited in banks, BJP is still lauding the demonetisation policy. It is now abundantly clear that the note ban failed to deliver on all its stated objectives: Curbing black money, removing corruption and reducing terrorism. The goalpost was later shifted to “cash-less economy”. The move has failed on that count as well. It is high time that the government — and the BJP — accepts its mistake.

Bharat Singh Mehta, New Delhi