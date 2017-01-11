Letters to the Editor: Political Will

This refers to the editorial, ‘More than outrage’ (IE, January 9). Strong political will is required to implement the “simple measures” suggested in the editorial. Instead of blaming victims for their attire, politicians and police must ensure women’s safety and the judiciary should swiftly deal with crimes against women . But it is people’s mindset that requires the greatest change.

S.C. Vaid, Noida

Unviable Idea

This refers to the article, ‘Beyond odd even’ (IE, January 9). The writer’s suggestion about pooling cars seems perfect, theoretically. But will it be easy to implement? People do not give up things that are convenient. The only way to make Delhi pollution free is to ban diesel cars, trucks and two-wheelers, maximum use of CNG, and initiate action against stubble burning around the National Capital Region. Gains from car pooling will be a bonus.

R. K. Kapoor, Chandigarh

Father and Son

This refers to ‘Mulayam blinks, says Akhilesh will be next CM, party is united’, (IE, January 10). The dynastic dispute in the Yadav clan has once again taken a dramatic turn. Mulayam’s somersault was not unexpected, as the SP supremo has realised that Akhilesh’s acceptability both within the party and among the people of UP has superseded his popularity. Not just the new generation but also a large number of veteran politicians and even other major political parties like the Congress are inclining towards Akhilesh.

Buddhadev Nandi, Bankura

Info Boon

New forms of social media, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, influence us remarkably. When information is a click away, decision-making is improving; so that’s good for democracy. “Online campaigns” are also hard to ignore. The internet also enables us to check the veracity of information.

Nishant Parashar, Chandigarh

Education First

This refers to the article, “High costs, meagre gains” (IE, January 10). A vast majority of the people in the country do not have technical literacy. Any endeavour to introduce a cashless economy is thus doomed. In fact, it will make the illiterate dependent on those who have technical literacy and could lead to another system of exploitation. The government should concentrate on reforming the education system .

Md. Akramuddin, Kanpur