Letters to the editor: Plain insensitive

This refers to the editorial ‘A poll foretold’ (IE, June 6). I’m a Syrian expat who’s been living in India for years. What’s happening in Syria started as part of the Arab Spring but later turned out to be a plot for regime change. I know my country is far from normal right now, but we are on the right track. Post election, we will see reconciliation and a formal opposition. Many other steps will be taken to eradicate terrorism, promote accountability and fulfil the aspirations of the people. We are learning the hard way. I am, therefore, surprised at the editorial, which ignores the sentiments of millions of Syrians. We are suffering because of the war imposed on us by al-Qaeda-supported groups and more than 1,00,000 mercenaries from 83 countries who have been looting, killing and destroying the Syrian civilisation. The West has only just woken up to this crisis of their making. But the message from the election is clear. Syrians aspire for democracy, stability, prosperity and security. We must resist the interference of foreign governments on the pretext of promoting democracy.

Waiel Awwad

Delhi

Courage of the pen

This refers to ‘Since 1984’ by Shekhar Gupta (IE, June 5). The writer’s style of storytelling and his 1984 adventures have forced me to reconsider my career choices. I suddenly find the life of a reporter irresistible.

Rajat Saklecha

Delhi

This refers to Shekhar Gupta’s First Person, Second Draft series on 1984 (IE, June 3, 4, 5, 6). I was amazed to read how courageous journalists are. They risk their lives in order to give their readers an accurate description of ground realities. The description of Operation Blue Star was incredible. I may add that there was a 36-hour curfew in Punjab and Chandigarh. The operation faced stiff, unexpected resistance from the militants holed up in the Golden Temple. But the operation was an unfortunate episode that should not have happened at all. As a Punjabi, I am deeply hurt by the desecration of our sacred Temple. The incidents that followed the operation were tragic and the wounds are fresh till date.

R.K. Kapoor

Chandigarh

First principle

In light of the recent Badaun rapes, there has been a demand to build toilets across India. But amid this brouhaha over toilets, we have ignored the urgent need to sensitise society to respect women. After all, societal insensitivity and patriarchy are the root causes of crimes against women.

Karthik Ganesh

Mumbai

