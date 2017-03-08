Letters to the Editor: Many Truths

Many Truths

This refers to the article, ‘The violence of certainty’ (IE, March 7). The author holds the idea of absolutist truth responsible for religious and political violence. However, the idea of absolute truth is consistent with plurality of faiths and conscience. Consider John Hick’s pluralistic hypothesis, which claims that each of the world’s religions should be viewed as different responses to one divine reality. The Rigveda expressed similar wisdom. History bears testimony to the fact that the acme of political, social, cultural and economic unity and prosperity has been reached in times when religious pluralism has been recognised.

Sachin V.K. Jadhav, Washim

Cashing In

This refers to the editorial, ‘Banking blues’ (IE, March 6). The introduction of a “transaction fee” for every cash withdrawal/deposit beyond the fourth transaction could be one of the ways used by the banks to make customers opt for digital transaction. They could also earn in the process. But the fee might lead people to hoard cash.

Sambhu Nath Chowdhury, Hooghly

Unfair game

This refers to the article, ‘Hawks of the playing field’ (IE, March 6). Virendra Sehwag’s comments on Gurmeher Kaur’s old tweet are totally uncalled for. Sportspeople, especially retired ones, try to stay in the news. They express their opinions on issues they are not qualified to talk about. They lose perspective in the process. These sporting greats do have a following on social media, but by trivialising issues they do not do justice to their following.

Aayush Tayal, Pune