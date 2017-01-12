Letters to the Editor: Headline Barriers

This refers to the report, ‘English hindering scientific advances: Study’ (IE, January 3). The headline is inaccurate. The story clearly says that language barriers, and not English, are hindering the spread of scientific information. The report says the coordinators of the study suggest that all researchers publish the key findings at the start of their paper in various languages to help the spread of information. The study is itself titled, “Languages are still a major barrier to global science.”

Noel Figueiredo, Mumbai

Easy Scapegoat

This refers to the report, ‘On November 7, it was the government which advised the RBI to consider note ban, got RBI nod the next day’ (IE, January 10). Demonetisation was forcefully imposed on the RBI, which is supposed to be an autonomous institution. The RBI is likely to be blamed for the crisis which is not of its making. Will the PM alone, or the BJP collectively, come forward to accept the mistake? Or will the RBI become a scapegoat for the government’s “failure”.

M. Shamsul Arefeen, New Delhi

Bank In Crisis

This refers to the editorial; ‘An autonomy policy’ (IE, January 11).The central bank’s role has undergone a paradigm shift after the announcement of the new monetary policy. It’s nobody’s case that the Reserve Bank’s autonomy should be absolute. However, inconsistency and lack of clarity during demonetisation and the role of the Centre has led to widespread scepticism about the RBI’s role.

Akash Singh, Lucknow

New Allies

This refers to the article, ‘Moscow and New DC’ (IE, January 11). Donald Trump’s election as US president is sure to alter the balance of powers in Eurasia. Since Trump has taken to needling China, he cannot but show some positive signals towards Russia. Trump has made no secret of his appreciation of Putin. With bonhomie between China and Russia on all fronts, it would be imprudent on the part of the US to be adversarial to both. It also seems that while the West may have forgotten about the “Great Game” that was a major factor in diplomacy in the 19th century, Russia continues to engage in it. All this poses fresh challenges for India

R. A. Maslekar, Pune