Letters to the Editor: GDP Debate

This refers to the report, ‘Surely growth hit but slamming CSO data is jumping the gun: experts’ (IE, March 2). Statements terming demonetisation as a disaster for the Indian economy seem exaggerated in light of the GDP growth figure of 7 per cent for the third quarter of this fiscal year. Opposition parties, some economists and rating agencies question the GDP data. The reality of GDP growth will come out in the figures of the coming quarters. Moreover, voters don’t go by GDP data.

M.C. Joshi, Lucknow

Checking Greed

This refers to the article, ‘The great deception’ (IE, March 1). There is enough in this world for man’s need, but not enough for man’s greed. This greed spurs a select few in the mindless pursuit of wealth. But society also evolves ways to keep such greed in check. The emergence of capitalism, communism and its demise are major signposts. There is now an urgent need for society to tackle growing inequality.

Sunil Ovelil, Pune

Liberal Failure

This refers to the editorial, ‘Gun obsession’ (IE, March 1). The Kashmir problem should be blamed on the failure of the liberal parties to spread the right message and adopt the right policies. Instead, much of the political space has been taken by separatists.

Abhinav Kaushal, New Delhi

Myth on Brain

This refers to the article, ‘The great deception’ (IE, March 1). The writer says most humans use 10 percent of their brain. This is a myth. Humans use all of their brain. This myth has spread because many stories and films have been centred around it, including Lucy (2014).

Abhijeet Singh, Sultanpur