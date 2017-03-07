Letters to the Editor: Double Speak

This refers to the article, ‘The sentinel’s sinecure’ (IE, March 6). As the home minister, P. Chidambaram was known to be tough on the Maoists. His views on other undemocratic laws like AFSPA are well-known. It’s not clear if he has changed his views. And has he written any self-criticism?

Shrikant Godbole, Mumbai

Indians in Peril

This refers to the report, ‘Gujarat-origin store owner shot dead in US’ (IE, March 5). It is shocking that another person of Indian origin has become the victim of a hate crime. The ill-effects of US President Donald Trump’s diatribes against immigration are evident. There is a fear that such incidents could become common. It is not enough to extend condolence to the bereaved. It is time for the Indian government to use diplomatic channels to ensure the safety of people of Indian origin in the US.

Muhammad Waseem, Kanpur

Justified Stand

This refers to the editorial, ‘Veiled threat’ (IE, March 6). Women’s rights and religious freedom are important but checking bogus voting is not less important. The BJP hardly expects Muslim votes, so asking the EC to scrutinise women voters could be part of its plan. Even then, the demand is justified.

Nishant Parasher, Chandigarh

Restore Academics

This refers to the article, ‘What Ramjas taught’ (IE, March 4). Campuses need to become centres of academics again. For that, party politics must be weeded out of universities. The aim of research is to find solutions to social issues. But heated political discussions take students away from this goal.

B.V. Marathe, Pune

This refers to the article, ‘What Ramjas taught’ (IE, March 4). Delhi University and JNU are fast becoming hotbeds of politics. A sneak peak into their curriculum, attendance and the students’ involvement in their studies throughout the year indicates that they have plenty of free time. They use this mainly to participate in politics. In the process, the environment of the university is utterly vitiated. These universities should learn from the good examples of the IITs and IIMs.

Karan Kumar, Jabalpur