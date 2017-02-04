Letters to the Editor: Clean up act

This refers to the article, ‘Towards openness’, (IE, February 3). An electoral bond is quite an innovative idea to clean up political funding. Anonymity will act as a safeguard against a possible backlash by political parties post-polls. This scheme may even further state funding of elections in the near future.

Sudip Kumar Dey, Kolkata

Go, Trudeau

This refers to the editorial, ‘Canadian contrast’, (IE, February 3). The Canadian PM offers hope in the gloom over western multiculturalism. Far-right parties and personalities are pushing the world to bigotry. Trudeau has offered the right way of handling sensitive issues like the Quebec mosque attack.

Amit Verma, Bareilly

Heat on Pak

This refers to the article, ‘Kuwait visa ban on Pak, 4 other Muslim nations’ (IE, February 2). Kuwait’s visa ban on Pakistan follows the Trump administration’s “extreme vetting” edict. It seems India’s diplomatic endeavours to brand Pakistan a “terror exporting” country,have begun to yield results. India should now ramp up its strategy of cornering Pak diplomatically. Perhaps China will now rethink supporting terror icons like Masood Azhar.

Pramod Kapoor, New Delhi

Welcome cap

This refers to the article, ‘What’s not to like’ (IE, February2). Capping political funding at Rs. 2,000 is in the budget. Funding of national and regional parties show these parties reveal sources of only 16 per cent of donations; 69 per cent come from anonymous donors.

Sambhu Nath Chowdhury, Hooghly

Try discussion

This refers to the article, ‘Jallikattu, like Shah Bano’ (IE, January 31). I agree with the argument that the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre have given in to the pro-Jallikattu sentiments and undermined progressive judgements of the Supreme Court. However, the animal rights lobby neither tried to engage with the arguments of those in favour of the custom, nor contested their claims forcefully in the public sphere — except for a few articles in the media. There is no doubt that Jallikattu is a cruel practice, but discussion is the best way of getting rid of such

customs.

Sharmista Gangooly, Kolkata