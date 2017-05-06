Letter to the Editor: Wrong Priority

Security forces launched a major crackdown in south Kashmirs Shopian district. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi) Security forces launched a major crackdown in south Kashmirs Shopian district. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

This refers to the article, ‘Blunting the force’ (IE, May 5) The writer appears less concerned about the situation in Kashmir and more about “restoring” the primacy of the armed forces. His analysis is restricted to external factors (Pakistan) and ignores internal factors. His suggestion, of giving a free hand to the army and refraining from questioning its deeds, is one of the main causes for the deteriorating situation.

Chandan Pandey, Kanpur

Biometric Blues

This refers to the editorial, ‘Mistaken identity’ (IE, May 5). There is a real risk of biometric data theft since this is handled by various private agencies. The government is already under pressure to explain how 3.5 crore Aadhar identities found their way to the public domain. Such pilferage has put question marks over the use of biometric data for filing income tax returns, financial dealings and other transactions. People should be provided passwords for their biometric data in order to avoid such fraud.

Ashok Goswami, Mumbai

What Dalits Want

This refers to the article, ‘A new Dalit agenda’ (IE, May 5). Development is the new benchmark in Dalit politics. But while empowerment of Dalits has increased the expectations of the youth, there has been little effort to provide them with skills. The failure to fill reserved seats for STs in major institutions is one manifestation of this shortfall.

Sayantan Ghosh, Kolkata

This refers to the article, ‘A new Dalit agenda’ (IE, May 5). The author’s argument that Dalits are moved by economic aspirations is correct. But it would be wrong to say that they are no longer discriminated against. Many institutes don’t fill up seats reserved for SCs/STs. The representation of Dalits in the media amounts to practically nothing. We often read of atrocities against Dalit. Last year, Dalits in Gujarat were victimised by cow vigilantes. Economic empowerment is necessary, but it must be with social empowerment.

Bhadra Singh, Kanpur

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now