Letter to the Editor: Will to change

This refers to the article, ‘Islam’s reform: Way to go’ (IE, July19). The mess in West Asia owes much to the “different” interpretations of the Quran. Muslims recognise it as the “Word of Allah”.The writer rightly argues that this view need to be changed. If Christianity could be modernised 500 years ago with “cherry-picking”, it is high time that Muslims did the same.

K.P.S. Lubana, Amritsar

Get serious

This refers to the editorial, ‘Not saying it’ (IE, July 18). Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s condemnation of the brutal killings in the name of the cow is not enough. It will not solve the communal problem in the country. The government should brainstorm on these episodes of violence. They cannot be seen as isolated events.

Kush Mehndiratta, New Delhi

Hold off China

This refers to the editorial, ‘Keep your patience’ (IE, July 19). India is doing the right thing by playing down its stand-off with China at Doklam. With China bent on shrill rhetoric and intimidating tactics, India must persist with its restrained response. While diplomatic options must be explored to resolve the crisis, India must continue to hold its own militarily. In this eyeball to eyeball confrontation, China is expecting India to blink first.

Vijai Pant, Hempur

This refers to the editorial ‘Keep your patience’ (IE, July 19) We are not dealing with the Chinese civilisation. We are dealing with China created by Mao Zedong. Mao’s Red Book says, “Politics is war without bloodshed, while war is politics with bloodshed”. China has armed itself well for the second phase of that version of politics, and India should be prepared for it.

S. K. Agarwala, New Delhi

