Letter to the Editor: Well Said

This refers to the editorial, ‘Specially Pakistan’ (IE, June 20). You have beautifully put in words what a majority of us feel but wouldn’t say openly for the obvious reasons: “Sports often panders to the parochial, but Pakistan is a team that can elevate those who watch it.” How true! Thank you for articulating what many of us — all patriotic Indians — feel.

Arjan Thadani, Pune

The Kovind gambit

This refers to the report, ‘Kovind is NDA’s surprise President pick’ (IE, June 20). By announcing Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as the NDA nominee for President, the BJP has killed many birds with one stone. The decision will, to a large extent, treat the wound that had been festering over issues like the suicide of Rohith Vemula and atrocities against Dalits due to “bovine protection”. Kovind is a moderate Hindu who believes in RSS’s philosophy. He will not only appease the RSS but also help broaden the party’s Hindutva base.

Buddhadev Nandi, Bankura

Jobs needed

This refers to the article, ‘A dark satire’ (IE, June 20). The farmers’ agitation is a battle for survival. No matter how good the yield or how remunerative the price, it is impossible for small and marginal farmers to sustain themselves. The answer is jobs that are just not available. Talking about a booming economy does not help those who do not have enough to keep body and soul together.

S.K. Agarwala, Delhi

