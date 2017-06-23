Letter to the Editor: The right choice

New Delhi: BJP’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind leaves from Bihar Niwas in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: BJP’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind leaves from Bihar Niwas in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

This refers to the article, ‘The man who won’t be President ‘ (IE, June 21). The author makes several points to argue to why L.K. Advani would be a good presidential candidate. But he does not give us any reason on why Ram Nath Kovind is not suited for the post.

Khushbu Chugh, via e-mail

This refers to the article, ‘The man who won’t be President’ (IE, June 21). L.K. Advani certainly commands great respect within the BJP and amongst other parties. But as recently as April, the Supreme Court reinstated criminal conspiracy charges against Advani and other leaders in the Babri Masjid demolition case. After the recent atrocities against Dalits in different parts of the party, the BJP had to regain lost ground amongst these communities. The choice of Ram Nath Kovind should be seen in this context.

Sanjay Mohite, Jamnagar

Humane medicines

This refers to the editorial, ‘Bad for health’ (IE, June 21). The initiative on cellulose capsules will help many who are forced to take gelatin-based capsules because they don’t have any choice. In his autobiography, Mahatma Gandhi, delved on the moral aspects of killing animals for our health and disapproved such killing. There is no harm in looking for humane alternatives to animal parts-based medicines.

Satya Brat Tiwari, Delhi

Captain uncool

This refers to the editorial, ‘Captain over coach’ (IE, June 22). While the cricket board should not have let things come to such a pass between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble, there are question marks over Kohli as a youth icon. The Indian captain is known for his “in- your-face”attitude. However, leadership also demands listening skills. A leader should be accommodating and not prone to riding roughshod over others. Kohli lacks these qualities.

Vijai Pant, Hempur

This refers to the editorial, ‘Captain over coach’ (IE, June 22). It’s unfortunate that two great cricketers of not so distant generations could not work together. Given that Virat Kohli’s team did well under Anil Kumble’s guidance, and the coach deserved a longer stint.

Rajiv Lochan, Ropar

