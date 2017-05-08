Letter to the Editor: Selective concerns

Selective concerns

This refers to the report, ‘Allot one-third of vacant posts in police to women: Maneka to Rajnath’ (IE, May 4). The women and child development minister’s demand is reasonable. More women in the police force will increase the “overall sensitivity of police towards crimes against women”. But the minister must also fight for one-third reservation for women in Parliament.

R. K. Kapoor, Chandigarh

Wrong agency

This refers to the article, ‘Blunting the force’ (IE, May 5). The army’s mandate is to protect the country’s borders against foreign enemies. The para military organisations are responsible for internal security and counter insurgence activities. Then why do we drag the army into a role it is not trained for? The army soldier is trained to fire at the slightest hint of motion in the opposing territory. He is, then, posted in internal security operations and asked to restrain his trained instincts. Politicians are using soldiers as scapegoats.

Satjit Dhillon, Gurgaon

No resources

This refers to the report, ‘Raise defence budget, look for new allies: Army Chief’ (IE, May 5). The army chief suggested that India should add to its strategic power to effectively tackle the external challenges. He opined a two pronged strategy of raising the defence budget and enhancing cordial relations with the country’s neighbours. Mainstreaming these ideas within formal policy instruments will, however, prove difficult. Any additional allocation of resources to the defence sector has to be done at the cost of infrastructure and social investments. This will be impossible — economically and politically.

Bibhuti Das, New Delhi

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now