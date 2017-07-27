Letter to the Editor: Rule of law

“The speaker, who is responsible for maintaining order, discharged her responsibilities well.: (File) “The speaker, who is responsible for maintaining order, discharged her responsibilities well.: (File)

This refers to the editorial, ‘Case for generosity’ (IE, July 26). It advocates that the speaker should treat the Opposition with generosity as the ruling party dominates the house. It’s true that an important purpose of the Lok Sabha is to ensure the government’s accountability. But the rule of law should be supreme. Many precious hours have been wasted as a result of disruptions. The speaker, who is responsible for maintaining order, discharged her responsibilities well.

Suchak D.Patel, Ahmedabad

Engage China

This refers to the article, ‘Dancing on the edge’ (IE, July 26). India has asserted that it intends to defend the strategic interests of its ally Bhutan. China’s military strength is formidable, India has roped in international support. India needs to step up its peace rhetoric and engage China in dialogue. In the event of war, both countries will lose heavily. Wedging an motorable road in Doklam in Bhutan’s territory was reason enough for India to intervene. But India would do well to let the temperature cool and ensure that China agrees to well-defined borders.

Ashok Goswami, Mumbai

Science made easy

This refers to the article, ‘Tell me why’ (IE, July 26). The writer throws light on the need for innovations to reach the people at large. That won’t be possible till science is made easy enough for lay people to understand. The author argues that the great achievements in science during the Cold War did not just reflect the rivalries between the great powers, but they are also testimony to the general interest during that time.

K. P. S. Lubaanaa, Amritsar

Campus ethos

This refers to the article, ‘Stop the tank’ (IE, July 25). A university is a space for free speech, debates, discussion and even dissent. Placing military hardware in campuses would probably help the ruling party to politicise the army.

Abhijith Nair, Dombivali

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App