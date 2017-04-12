Letter to the Editor: Review Ban

This refers to the editorial, ‘A failing policy’ (IE, April 10). Policies like prohibition, which have far-reaching effects, should be framed after rigorous studies. Hurriedly implemented policies are counter-productive. Banning liquor has led to an increase in drug consumption in Bihar. The state government should review its policy immediately.

S.C. Vaid, Noida

Two Slabs

This refers to the editorial, ‘Yes, cut’ (IE, April 10). The media and government usually concur about lowering interest rates for EPF and PPF without worrying about adverse effects on senior citizens. For many, such savings are the only income after retirement. It is time the government thought of two interest slabs. Those with deposits upto, say, Rs 35 lakh may be allowed the higher rate of 8.5 per cent, the rest at the government-determined rate.

Y. G. Chouksey, Pune

Loan Waiver

This refers to the article, ‘Prelude to contagion’ (IE, April 10). The author argues that Punjab should shift to agro-based industries. But such a shift is not easy. It takes decades. Punjab has a historical advantage over other states in agriculture. The colonial state spent 60 per cent of its irrigation fund in Punjab. The author’s suggestion could work in the long term. But Punjab’s agricultural crisis requires swifter solutions as well.

Suchak D.Patel, Ahmedabad

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now