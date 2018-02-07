Letter to the Editor: Regressive tax

The move to tax long-term capital gains will disrupt the transition in the saving habits of Indians. (Express illustration) The move to tax long-term capital gains will disrupt the transition in the saving habits of Indians. (Express illustration)

This refers to the editorial, ‘Sensex isn’t evil’ (IE, February 6). The move to tax long-term capital gains will disrupt the transition in the saving habits of Indians. Demonetisation and the progressive lowering of interest rates of traditional instruments such as fixed deposits have led many to invest in shares and bonds. The reintroduction of taxes on profits in such investments above Rs 1 lakh will deter what is already a risky investment.

Anupama Chandra, Lucknow

Urgent need

This refers to the article, ‘A court of equals’ (IE, February 3). The the hullabaloo over the January 12 press conference by four senior judges seems to have deflected attention from the sensitive matter of finalising the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) regarding the appointments to the higher judiciary. We are currently witnessing a shortage of judges in the higher judiciary. That leads to delays in justice delivery. While the Master of the Roster issue requires attention, immediate attention must be paid to MoP finalisation.

Vinay Saroha, Delhi

Positive news

This refers to the news report, ‘A 16-yr-old gives voice to players who can’t speak, hear’ (IE, February 5). This is a positive news from J&K in a long while. The spirited youngster keeps our hope of peace in the state alive.

Siraj Ahmad, Dharamshala

Unfounded fears

This refers to the article, ‘The WhatsApp conundrum’ (IE, February 5). The fears expressed in the article are exaggerated. The rumours of Rahul Upadhaya’s death was scotched within hours. WhatsApp is an additional source of information besides print and electronic media which are notorious for their selective reporting.

Ajay Tyagi, Guwahati

