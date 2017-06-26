Letter to the Editor: Playing politics

Opposition Presidential candidate Meira Kumar. Express photo Opposition Presidential candidate Meira Kumar. Express photo

This refers to the editorial, ‘Playing catch-up’ (IE, June 23). The Opposition should have shed its ego and supported the NDA nominee for President of India. The Congress knows that it can’t muster a win for Meira Kumar so her nomination seems to be just to play at the political game. Giving this contest a colour of Dalit vs Dalit depicts the low level of political ethics currently prevalent. Our leaders should serve the people who are not concerned with the ideology of parties but with the growth and prosperity of nation. For this purpose, an occasional consensus among all parties should be exhibited. The Congress has lost that chance once again.

S.C. Vaid, Noida

This refers to the editorial, ‘Playing catch-up’ (IE, June 23). With due regard to Meira Kumar and her admirable career in public life, much of what she is today is due to her being the daughter of the late Jagjiwan Ram, while Ram Nath Kovind is a self-made person. The selection of Kumar as the Congress-led Opposition’s presidential candidate has exposed their collective hypocrisy. Their aim is clearly to counter the NDA’s candidate, Ram Nath Kovind, and to put Nitish Kumar, who has declared his support for Kovind, in a quandary. They hope to invoke “bihar ki beti” to counter him. It may be recalled that the Congress could have easily installed Kumar as president in 2007, when it was in power at the Centre, instead it brought in a little-known Pratibha Patil.

M.C. Joshi, Lucknow

Culture lost

This refers to the report, ‘IS blows up iconic Al-Nuri mosque’ (IE, June 23). If there is ever “peace in the middle east”, we will perhaps have an accounting of the sheer number of historical and cultural treasures that the world has lost. Buried in the series of headlines is a story of the lost diversity, memory and intellectual and artistic brilliance of a region what was once the repository of the world’s knowledge.

Astha Kumar, Delhi

