Letter to the Editor: Party in crisis

This refers to the editorial, ‘In EC’s parlour’ (IE, May 11). The AAP’s obsession with EVMs has to end because it is not leading the party anywhere. By holding a demonstration with an EVM-like machine in the Delhi assembly, the party has not shown something great. The Election Commission has said, many times, that the EVMs are foolproof. Its invitation to various political parties shows the EC’s openness to show them that the machine cannot be tampered. The AAP should do better to focus on governance issues and fulfilling the tall promises it made to Delhi’s voters. The party is losing gradually losing ground and it will not be long before the voters teaches it another lesson.

Bal Govind, Noida

Facts don’t lie

This refers to the article, ‘Look at the facts of demonetisation, not politics’ (IE, May 11). It was said that demonetisation will dry out Naxal and terrorist funding but this did not happen. The Naxal recently attacked Sukma in Chattisgarh, where we lost CRPF Jawans. Terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir is also on rise. The author rightly points out that demonetisation will only hurt the poor and unorganised sectors.

Suchak D. Patel, Ahmedabad

Wrong reference

This refers to the article, ‘Remake the marriage contract’ (IE, May 11). Article 15 does not explicitly mention allowing discrimination on the basis of race, religion and caste when it comes to use of private wells. To imply that it “permits” such discrimination goes against the spirit of the Constitution and does it a disservice. Moreover, Article 17 prohibits the practice of “untouchability” in any form’.

Akshansh Verma, New Delhi

