Letter to the Editor: Other concerns

This refers to the editorial, ‘Unease of doing business’ (IE, August 30). Ease of doing business is important in a developing economy. However, that should not be the primary goal of regulatory authorities. Removing red tape and eradicating corruption are necessary but it should also be kept in mind that regulators have to weigh in favour of labour, environmental and public safety concerns.

Piyali Roy, Pune

A fair police

This refers to the article, ‘ Abdication foretold’ (IE, August 28). Law and order agencies are always expected to maintain order with minimum force so that the loss of lives is minimised. However, they should be allowed to act as per a set standard operating procedures. They should be able to carry out their duties and under no circumstances should the situation be politicised.

M.G. Awatramani, Delhi

Victory for peace

This refers to the report, ‘Doklam is defused’ (IE, August 29). National Security Adviser Ajit Doval’s Beijing visit during the last week of July, President Donald Trump’s New South Asia Doctrine, United Kingdom and Japan standing firmly with India, the 19th Communist Party Congress in November where Xi Jinping hopes to return for another term as president and reports of Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipping the 2017 Xiamen BRICS summit, combined to break the deadlock. India’s measured response has gone down well with the world leaders.

Ganapathi Bhat, Akola

Dirty lakes

This refers to the article, ‘Lakes of fire’ (IE, August 30). The Varthur lake has been spewing froth. People living near the Bellandur and Varthur lakes have to live with foul-smell and pollution.

Amandeep, Bengaluru

