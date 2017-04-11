Letter to the Editor: Just A Quick-Fix

This refers to the article, ‘Prelude to a contagion’ (IE, April 10). Loan waiver is a quick-fix solution, irrespective of the differences among states (UP and Punjab, for instance). Loan waiver also makes banks wary of granting loans to farmers. This, in turn, pushes farmers to take loans from moneylenders.

Abhishek Kumar Anshu, Patna

Prohibitive Cost

THIS REFERS TO the editorial, ‘A failing policy’ (IE, April 10). Prohibition by the Bihar government was hasty and without due consultations. The move aimed to show the decisiveness of CM Nitish Kumar. But prohibiting alcohol has never been successful. And in a state like Bihar, which demands special packages from the Centre, it has resulted in enhancing the state’s fiscal problems.

Kush Mehndiratta, New Delhi

This refers to the editorial, ‘A failing policy’ (IE, April 10). The correlation between alcohol prohibition and escalated drug abuse is not unique to Bihar. For the last two years, drug trafficking is rising in Kerala, following partial prohibition. A blanket ban on alcohol will have disastrous consequences such as increased substance abuse and drug-related suicides. India could learn from countries with the lowest drug abuse rates like Switzerland by focusing on prevention, strict law enforcement and restorative treatment.

Salini Johnson, New Delhi

US, Stay Out

This refers to the editorial, ‘Unguided missiles’ (IE, April 8). The alleged use of chemical weapons by Syria constitutes a serious violation of international law. However, it is the UN’s prerogative to investigate. The US cannot play international policeman. US intervention in any war-torn country only worsens the situation.

Gregory Fernandes, via email

