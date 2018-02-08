Letter to the Editor: Graded premiums

The government announced its National Health Protection Scheme in the Budget 2018. (AP Photo/File) The government announced its National Health Protection Scheme in the Budget 2018. (AP Photo/File)

This refers to the editorial, ‘The unjoined dots’, (IE, February 7). The NHPS seems to be an extension of the RSBY. The experience with the RSBY model has been mixed. It did improve access to secondary and tertiary healthcare but failed to address the challenge of out-of-pocket expenditure. The NHPS should be modeled around the Employee’s State Insurance Scheme of India, where a progressive premium could take care of indoor, outdoor and diagnostic services. The government can subsidise the premium based on socio-economic caste census data and waive the premium for BPL families.

Sudip Kumar Dey, Kolkata

Strategic sense

This refers to the article, ‘A villain in paradise’ (IE, February 7). The political crisis in Maldives presents an opportunity for New Delhi to leverage its waning influence in Male. It makes strategic sense for India to engage with a country which has, in the past few years, come under China’s sway. However, the approach should be guarded so as to not be seen as interference in Male’s domestic affairs.

Rohit Kumar, Jind

Scientific temper

This refers to the report, ‘We must protect our religion, only then will world walk with us,’ (IE, February 6). The RSS often claims that Hinduism is a way of life rather than a religion. Scientific temper, not religion, should be our way of life. We treat science as a tool to hunt for a job rather than a knowledge system.

Swapnil Gangaram Gaikwad, Nashik

Well played

This refers to the editorial, ‘Sweet victory’ (IE, February 5). The Indian under-19 cricket team’s World Cup win is remarkable. It is heartening that this team had players from small towns. The team’s coach, Rahul Dravid, played a huge part in nurturing these talented youngsters.

Bal Govind, Noida

