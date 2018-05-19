Letter to the Editor: Federal equity

Distribution of taxes is only one way of transferring funds. (Express Illustration) Distribution of taxes is only one way of transferring funds. (Express Illustration)

This refers to the report, ‘Don’t reduce states to being glorified municipalities’ (IE, May 18). Distribution of taxes is only one way of transferring funds. Freight equalisation, near zero royalties on minerals for decades, poor credit deposit ratio in backward states, revenue deficit grants to cover populist measures are among the measures through which funds are transferred from poor to better off states.

Sudhir Kumar Sinha, Ahmedabad

Governor’s call

This refers to the article, ‘The question of discretion’ (IE, May 18). The author rightly points out that the discretionary powers of a Constitutional authority should be exercised after proper examination of the circumstances of the case. The governor must remain true to his oath to preserve the Constitution. But when his appointment and continuation in office depends upon the whims of the ruling party, how can the governor be expected to be impartial?

Vijay Puri, Greater Noida

Freedom besieged

This refers to the article, ‘A sinking, slow and steady’ (IE, May18). Democracy and freedom of expression are under siege as never before. During the Emergency, human rights were curtailed but this onslaught was visible and hence fought against openly. These days, constitutional rights are subverted stealthily, in the name of patriotism.

Tarsem Singh, Mahilpur

Appeasement again

This refers to the article, ‘For ceasefire to succeed’ (IE, May 18). Terrorism does not have any religion. So why is the ceasefire being connected with a festival of the Muslims? The home minister’s announcement would have pleased the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti but the announcement is another indicator of the politics of appeasement.

Bal Govind, Noida

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App