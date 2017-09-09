Letter to the Editor: Dissent matters

Journalists pay tributes to journalist Gauri Lankesh, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (PTI Photo/File) Journalists pay tributes to journalist Gauri Lankesh, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (PTI Photo/File)

This refers to the editorial, ‘In cold blood’ (IE, September 7). The murder of Gauri Lankesh seems to be an attempt to silence the voice of dissent through violence. The inaction of authorities in similar cases emboldens the elements who killed Lankesh. The venom and abuse on the social media heaped on a dead person reflects our insensitive and intolerant mindset. Almost all newspapers, TV channels and media bodies have condemned the murder of Lankesh, but there has been no meaningful protest from the media.

Suntan Farid, Delhi

Act now

This refers to the article, ‘ Death of a journalist’(IE, September 7). The venom heaped on deceased journalist Gauri Lankesh on social media shows that right wing ideologies are all pervasive. The murder of Lankesh also shows the failure of the state government to provide basic security. Electoral ambitions can not compromise people’s lives. A single voice can be muffled but not a radical collective with the conviction to bring change. It’s time our actions speak louder than our words.

Nishith Mehta, Delhi

Moral question

This refers to the editorial, ‘Welcome the refugee’ (IE, September 7). Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “In the end we will not remember the words of our enemies but the silences of our friends”. It doesn’t befit a country having ambitions of global leadership to shirk from the moral obligation towards refugees. There might be economic and security implications in accepting the Rohingyas, but the goodwill gesture of providing them shelter is likely to enhance India’s standing in the world. The world has seen enough humanitarian disasters. It needs compassion. The Indian government has a significant role in this endeavour.

Vaibhav Chaudhary, Jaipur

