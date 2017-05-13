Letter to the Editor: Different conflicts

This refers to the article, ‘A vesak day wish for Kashmir’ (IE, May 12). Before drawing parallels between the Tamil issue in Sri Lanka and the Kashmir issue we must consider their fundamental differences. The Tamil issue was an ethnic crisis caused by majority oppression. But the Kashmir issue has been about separatism right from its inception. The Tamils had to live with underdevelopment, whereas Kashmir was a thriving economy and global tourist hub before 1980s. Kashmir is a part of proxy war waged by Pakistan. Insurgency here does not have popular support, it’s the work of misguided youth. Kashmiris have had political empowerment for more than 20 years unlike the Lankan Tamilians.

Sayantan Ghosh, Kolkata

Macron’s test

This refers to the editorial, ‘The victor and unvanquished’ (IE, May 11). The statistics provided by the author show that Marine Le Pen’s support base has not eroded. Emmanuel Macron did not get the votes of 50 per cent people in France, though he did get more than half of the votes polled. Both capitalism and socialism have failed to ensure “inclusive” growth. There can not be a “universal” economic solution. It should be country/region/society-specific.

N.Ramamurthy, Chennai

No will

This refers to the article, ‘Once upon a river’ (IE, May 12). Flowing river water has a self-cleaning mechanism. No amount of solid waste management will help to make clean Ganga till the government minimises the number of dams and reservoir on the river. The Ganga is not only about the 2500 Km stretch between Gangotri to Ganagsagar. The river is also about its tributaries.

Suchak D. Patel, Ahmedabad

Wrong pill

This refers to the article, ‘Cure lies elsewhere’ (IE, May 12). In the long run, compulsory prescription of generic medicines is desirable. However, in recent times, India’s generic medicine industry has acquired a bad reputation with some consignments being rejected in the US. Last year, there were reports of generic medicines failing standards in the country as well.

Mithun Tripathi, Kolkata

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now