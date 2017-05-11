Letter to the Editor: Debating ties

Debating ties

THIS REFERS TO the article,’Bilateral silence’ (IE, May 10). In fact, there is no bilateral silence. Someone rightly said: Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. Pakistan has fooled India a dozen times, always to find India back at the negotiating table. Pakistan mistook the magnanimity of India as its weakness. Now, when India has shunned table talks, people (especially from across the border) seem to be very surprised. The writer suggests dialogue through reliable interlocutors. Reliable interlocutors in Pakistan — really? She also says that the Pakistan army believes itself able to defend its territory; she must realise that Pakistan is living inside a bubble. It is high time Pakistan understands the tides have changed along with the mode of negotiation. Pakistan should be more wary of China now stifling it economically.

Abhishek Kumar Anshu, Patna

This refers to the article, ‘Bilateral silence’ (IE,May10). Indo-Pak relations seem to be going downhill. Hatred, revenge and war-mongering by India will only consolidate the Pakistan army’s hold in the country. This will further erode the possibility of peace. Hence, there is an urgent need to enhance Track II diplomacy. Further, media (especially the electronic media) should desist from escalating “emotions” and analyse events in a calm, rational way.

Satya Brat Tiwari, via e-mail

AAP’s Deceit

This refers to the report, ‘AAP hacks EVM prototype, EC says machine not ours’ (IE, May 10). Arvind Kejriwal had earlier called a one-day special session of the Delhi assembly solely to produce “proof” of corruption apparently by

PM Narendra Modi. There were no takers for his argument. Now, when the Election Commission has called an all-party meet on May 12 on the EVM issue, another one-day special session of the Delhi Assembly was called to demonstrate that EVMs can be rigged. The assembly is meant to debate matters of larger public interest. Kejriwal must stop misusing the house to serve his agenda.

M.C. Joshi, Lucknow

