Letter to the Editor: Dalit vs Dalit

Dalit vs Dalit

This refers to the editorial, ‘Playing catch-up’ (IE, June 23). The result of the contest between Meira Kumar and Ram Nath Kovind can be predicted before the first vote is cast. It is widely believed that the NDA management will ensure its candidate wins by any means. In fact, Kovind is guaranteed to get more than 61 per cent of votes. Besides the delay in announcing the name of candidate, the Opposition’s hopes were dashed by JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, who extended his support to the NDA candidate. The caste factor in the contests is interesting, with a Dalit activist with RSS sympathies versus a Dalit woman with a decidedly superior profile.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Internal issues

This refers to the article, ‘Enlarge the frame’ (IE, June 23). Democracy and equality of all religions, not secularism that was imposed upon our original Constitution, are the foundations of India. But let us not mix them up with international relations. We know the record of China and Saudi Arabia towards democracy and human rights but they are friends of the US. Russia and China are friends because China has agreed to invest money in Russia. China provokes the US almost everyday, but they own more than $1 trillion of the US’ debt and get away with it. Our relations with the US will depend upon how much we can buy from them, and allow them to make money in our markets. Our internal issues are important but let us settle them internally. S.K. Agarwala, Delhi

Limits crossed

This refers to report, ‘Ex judge Karnan arrested in Coimbatore’ (IE, June 21).Corruption in India is omnipresent, including in the judiciary. But more is expected from a high court judge. The way ex-justice Karnan wrote a complaint letter to the PM about corruption charges against 20 judges of the higher judiciary, including the CJI. is unprecedented. By playing the caste card, Karnan had crossed all limits. His arrest should also ensure against the misuse of the Prevention of SC/ST (Atrocity) Act. Charu C. Diwan, Raipur

Food and friends

This refers to the article, ‘United by food’ (IE, June 23). India has a rich culture, which displays harmony among people from all walks of life, celebrating religious festivals together. Apart from some of the recent unpleasant incidents of hatred, we have always been sharing joy, happiness and sorrows. My childhood memory of sharing ice-cream with Chirag and Iqbal after a game of marbles near the local Dargah is still alive in my heart. Amrit Prem, Delhi

