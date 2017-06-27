Letter to the Editor: Crown of thorns

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court) FILE PHOTO: Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court)

This refers to the editorial ‘Stormy weather ahead’ (I.E. June 26). By appointing young Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud as a Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, the ageing King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has re-affirmed his faith in a younger, more dynamic person to rule the conservative country. The crown prince’s appointment comes at a time when the kingdom is mired in number of crises like drop in oil price, the Arab Spring, war in Yemen and more recent crisis with Iran and Qatar. Besides, maintaining good relations with the OPEC and GCC, the new prince need to keep regional balance and his reputation as a bold reformer.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

City dreadful

This refers to the editorial, ‘City that includes’ (IE, June 26). The political establishment and governement desires to make our cities, railways, roadways, and many other things “world class”. It remains a mystery, though, how this noble intent will be actually be achieved. All our cities across the the country are strewn with piles of garbage, roads are clogged with chaotic traffic and jay-walking public, and the parking plazas lack paid multi-tiered parking facilities.

Satish Hardas, Pune

No repetition

This refers to the article, ‘Memories of another June’ (IE, June 26). Fali S. Nariman points out that dictatorial rule can only be imposed when a majoritarian government is in power, as was the case in 1975, because such a government was then in office with a strong, energetic and popular PM. Constitutional dignitaries and even some of the judges of the Supreme Court failed us then. At present too, a majoritarian government is in power and a PM no less strong, energetic, and popular than Indira Gandhi. However, some factors — a powerful electronic media, unsparing social media, unbending judiciary, and a President who would refuse to sign on dotted lines — would not allow the government to take the course Indira took in 1975.

M.C. Joshi, Lucknow

