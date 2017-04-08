Letter to the Editor: Cricket Carnival

This refers to the editorial, ‘We’re loving it’ (IE, April 6). Despite criticisms, the IPL has emerged as an example of how the powerful concoction of cricket, entertainment and money can intoxicate an entire nation. The IPL has resurrected flagging careers and unearthed hidden talent. The IPL has been a game changer, both for TV and cricket.

Sunil Ovelil, Pune

Farmers’ Woes

This refers to the editorial, ‘A stopgap’ (IE, April 6). More than 86 per cent of our farmers are small and marginal. Their crops are vulnerable to weather aberrations. Chemical fertilisers and pesticides are harming soil quality. Falling agricultural productivity is serious. Waiving farmers’ loans should be a short-term tactic. Long-term measures should curb land fragmentation, get maximum farmers under crop insurance and provide alternative efficient farming methods. Minimum support prices should be enforced strictly.

Kanika Garg, Delhi

This refers to the editorial, ‘A stopgap’ (IE, April 6). Small and marginal farmers must be provided relief. But loan waivers will only upset the credit culture; this could even harm needy farmers. Crop insurance won’t make much headway unless technology is also used.

Sambhu Nath Chowdhury, Hooghly

Punish the Killers

This refers to the report, ‘Gau rakshaks killed a dairy farmer, not cattle smuggler’ (IE, April 6). Nobody had the right to kill Pehlu Khan, not even if he was a cattle smuggler. The Rajasthan government must ensure the killers of Pehlu Khan are punished.

M.C. Joshi, Lucknow

Debating UBI

This refers to the article, ‘Evidence no bar’(IE, Apr 5). Universal Basic Income (UBI), which the Economic Survey portrays as a game changer, is a distant dream. Half the country’s adult population still doesn’t have access to banking services. The survey itself mentions some gaps need to be plugged before UBI can be implemented. The Indian economy is not as mature as the West, where inflation is predictable. In India, cash transfers will have to be adjusted for inflation every quarter, and regionally too. That will be a difficult task.

Abhinav Kaushal, Delhi

