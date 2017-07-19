Letter to the Editor: Creating a rift

Kashmiri muslims pray at Eidgah (a ground used for Eid prayers) during Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Bandipora North of kashmir.(Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi) Kashmiri muslims pray at Eidgah (a ground used for Eid prayers) during Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Bandipora North of kashmir.(Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

This refers to the article, ‘Kashmiriyat lives’ (IE, July 18). In Kashmir, even today, there is recognition of the Sufi tradition in which a Muslim ascetic becomes Nund Rishi and a Hindu poet gets recognition as Lal Ded or Lalla Arifa. But in all parts of India — not just Kashmir — resources drawn from composite heritage are being used to create rifts between communities.

G. Javaid Rasool, Lucknow

Flood control

This refers to the editorial, ‘Way of the river’ (IE, July 17). Year after year, governments claim to have made efforts at controlling natural calamities only to be exposed by the flooded rivers. More than 60 people have lost their lives in Assam this year. Animals at the Kaziranga National Park have faced the fury of the Brahmaputra. It is time the Centre and the state governments found a solution to the problem.

Pushpal Singh, Amritsar

Elements of reform

This refers to the editorial, ‘A law for the help’ (IE, July 17). The Delhi government under Sheila Dikshit, had drafted the Delhi Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Bill, 2012. This can be the cornerstone of a legislation for domestic workers. The Central Government has also prepared a Domestic Workers’ Welfare Bill. Clauses and mechanisms in the Delhi document, the Inter State Migrant Workmen Act, 1979 and the Emigration Act, 1983, which provide for registration of placement agencies, should also be incorporated into the Centre’s bill. The new law should be in consonance with the UN Protocol on Trafficking in Persons of 1983, which India has ratified.

Rajiv Boolchand Jain, Delhi

