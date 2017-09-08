Letter to the Editor: Check the mob

Gauri Lankesh murder: Objective journalism is the cornerstone of democracy and people should force the government to take steps to safeguard it. (File) Gauri Lankesh murder: Objective journalism is the cornerstone of democracy and people should force the government to take steps to safeguard it. (File)

This is with reference to the articles, ‘Truth without fear or favour,’ ‘Asking the wrong question’ and ‘Death of a journalist,’ (IE, September 7). Free expression, that key ingredient of democracy, is today embattled in India. Lynching by cow vigilantes has become common. Objective journalism is the cornerstone of democracy and people should force the government to take steps to safeguard it.

Ajay Corriea, Vasai

One against terror

This refers to the editorial ‘Moving past Doklam’ (IE, September 6). It is heartening that the Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have resolved to put petty feuds behind and focus on bigger issues. Cooperation between China and India in matters of economy would make both nations’ peoples progress towards prosperity. Terrorism is a common adversary of all BRICS countries and must be fought collectively. Episodes like the one at Doklam strain relations between the two countries and must be avoided.

Subhash Vaid, Noida

Just reward

This refers to the editorial, ‘Madam Raksha Mantri’ (IE, September 4). The promotion of Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in the cabinet reshuffle proves that performance pays. The four former bureaucrats who have been achievers in their carriers are expected to be so in their new avatar as well. This may not be the last expansion of the Cabinet before the 2019 election. The JD(U) and the prospective new entrant in the NDA, AIADMK, will have to be accommodated before that for which berths are still available

M.C. Joshi, Lucknow

Unwelcome Guests

This refers to the editorial, ‘Welcome the refugee’ (IE, September 7). India accepted the Rohingya refugees with an understanding that the community is “most persecuted” (as declared by UN). But our investigation agencies found that people from this community have links with extremist groups in Myanmar. Moreover, we are facing the problem of jobless growth.

Juhi Soni, Delhi

