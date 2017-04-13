Letter to the Editor: Check Populism

This refers to the article, ‘Prelude to contagion’ (IE, April 10). The judiciary should check imprudent measures like farm loan waivers, neither good in the short term, nor in the long term. Aren’t populist politics a fraud on the voter’s mandate? The Chief Justice recently spoke of holding parties accountable for their poll promises. But these should also stand the test of prudence.

Nishant Parashar, Chandigarh

Digital Dilemmas

This refers to the article, ‘Dear digital Indian’ (IE, April 12). The author argues that it is up to the reader to choose what to read in the post-truth era. But that is easier said than done. With online platforms catering to hoaxes, pranks and fake news, it is difficult to navigate and make informed choices. The article rightly points out that algorithms are not designed to present a balanced viewpoint. Google’s new fact check filter is a commendable countermeasure. In this age of big data and the Internet of Things, we need to graduate from mere internet literacy to empowering education of the internet.

Salini Johnson, Delhi

Virtues of Sanskrit

This refers to the article, ‘Living with Sanskrit’ (IE, April 11). There is a generational link between all languages and Sanskrit could be described as the “grand mother”. It’s time we delinked the study of languages from gainful employment. Sanskrit is a tool to obtain historical and philosophical knowledge.

Syed Taheer Ahmad, Aligarh

Justice for Jadhav

This refers to the editorial, ‘A bizarre charade’ (IE, April 12). Today, who can believe that Pakistan is a democracy governed by the rule of law? The military prevails entirely on the civilian government in that country. Kulbhushan Jadhav was trapped by the ISI and tried in a closed military court. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has now said that the government will secure justice for Jadhav. One hopes that the government will fulfill this promise.

M.C. Joshi, Lucknow

