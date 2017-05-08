Letter to the Editor: Aadhaar Talk

Aadhaar Talk

This refers to the article, ‘Dissent and Aadhaar’ (IE, May 8). The opening sentences of the article catch one’s eye, especially in light of what Edward Snowden highlighted about mass surveillance in the US. No one wishes that the state should have surveillance powers. However, some arguments in the article seemed overstated. For example, that NGOs fear the cancellation of their registration if they antagonise authorities. One does not understand how Aadhaar will aggravate this. What is the judiciary for? How will VCs and principals fail to protect student rights just because of Aadhaar? The article does not appreciate the ability of Aadhaar to check leakages and corruption and to ensure targeted delivery by initiatives such as DBT.

Nishant Parashar, Chandigarh

This refers to the article, ‘Dissent and Aadhaar’ (IE, May 8). The negatives of Aadhaar pointed out in the article are correct. But Aadhaar has also brought huge savings for the government, increased transparency and made direct cash transfers easier. No policy is without its lacunae and these must be addressed.

Nishant Tyagi, via e-mail

Verdict Debated

This refers to the editorial, ‘Deceptive closure’ (IE, May 8). Rapists and murderers should be hanged. Giving them a life term in jail will only offer such criminals an opportunity for parole every year. Once out on parole, 90 per cent of these criminals do not return to jail. This is like letting criminals go scot-free, legally.

R.K. Kapoor, Chandigarh

This refers to the editorial, ‘Deceptive closure’ (IE, May 8). The SC’s decision to uphold the hanging of four culprits in the December 16, 2012 rape case is not the beginning of the end of such cases. There have been many cases of rape even after the verdict on the December 16 crime. What does that say? There has been a grave deterioration in our values. More stringent laws will not increase the safety of women. If the final verdict on such a high-profile case takes five long years, there is hardly any hope for victims of lesser-known cases. Nothing will really change unless the sentencing of such criminals is visibly fast-tracked.

Ashok Goswami, Mumbai

