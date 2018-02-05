In Karnataka, can satire replace real debate on agrarain distress?

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a rally in the poll-bound Karnataka on the last day of the Nava Nirman Parivartan yatra. (File) PM Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a rally in the poll-bound Karnataka on the last day of the Nava Nirman Parivartan yatra. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a penchant for coining acronyms. Sometimes they drive home a point, at other times they are just fun and many times they are just purely inane. At political rallies, these acronyms are often the only takeaway for the masses.

Some of the gems from his repertoire are VIKAS for Vidyut (electricity) Kanoon (law) and Sadak (road); SMART (for Strict and Sensitive, Modern and Mobile, Alert and Accountable, Reliable and Responsive, Techno savvy and Trained) police forces; HIT for Highways, Information ways and Transmission ways.

At a political rally in Bengaluru on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a new acronym — POT for Potato, Onions and Tomato, to highlight his government’s concern in bringing stability into the lives of not just farmers of crops like rice, wheat or cash crops but also fruit and vegetable farmers. These, as we know, are often ruined by price instabilities, crop failure and crop glut.

“Even farmers producing fruits and vegetables are important to us. They have top priority. If you go to any corner of India you will find three vegetables – tomato, onion and potato. That is why I call it TOP priority – the T of tomato, the O of Onion and the P of potato – TOP priority. Keeping these farmers in my mind, we announced Operation Green in the budget. Like how Amul is a model in the milk sector for enhancing income of dairy farmers, Operation Green will assure incomes for tomato, onion, potato and all vegetable farmers,” the Prime Minister said.

The emphasis on POT to highlight the government’s swerve towards the agrarian economy in the 2018-19 union budget has since driven social media to new levels of satire. Congress party’s social media and digital communications wing head, the actress and former member of parliament Divya Spandana/Ramya, could not suppress an allusion to another kind of pot — much of chic and urbane India is well aware of as a plant with recreational, psychedelic and medicinal benefits.

“Is this what happens when you’re on POT?’’ Ramya asked on Twitter while re-tweeting a media headline quoting PM Modi as saying “Farmers are my top priority and by TOP I mean Tomato, Onion, Potato’’.

The attempt at humour or the cleverness of her pun did not go down gently with social media warriors battling on the Prime Minister’s front. There have been calls for the Congress party to sack Ramya and comparisons with other insults against the Prime Minister. The BJP’s spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao responded to Ramya saying “Most people and our party members won’t even know what you are referring to (including the PM himself) but your Leader will connect with it instantly.”

The head of the BJP’s IT wing Amit Malviya asked if Congress president Rahul Gandhi would sack Ramya. “Will Rahul Gandhi maintain silence on Divya Spandana’s comment while he sacked Mani Shankar Aiyar just because his jibe came close to Gujarat election and Karnataka is still some months away? Or sacrificing his close aide, responsible for his rise as a leader, takes some courage?” he said on Twitter.

“And hey POT = Potato Onion Tomato what were you thinking? Ramya responded, tongue-in-cheek, to Malviya. In the end as the bard William Shakespeare said it is all much ado about nothing, a storm in a teacup or a teapot, if you will. Certainly, a social media storm over three harmless vegetables isn’t about to settle the really serious agrarian issues India is currently dealing with. But if social media’s job is to fire a warning shot, then it seems to have been successful. Inane or undignified, the battle for Karnataka polls has begun. Let the games begin.

