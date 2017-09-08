Gauri’s killers demonstrate a chilling parallel with IS

The RSS condemned the murder on the same day, but Karnataka BJP MLA Jeevaraj has now said that if Gauri hadn’t written against the Sangh Parivar, she may have been alive today. The RSS condemned the murder on the same day, but Karnataka BJP MLA Jeevaraj has now said that if Gauri hadn’t written against the Sangh Parivar, she may have been alive today.

By Rashmi Saksena

As we mourn the murder of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, it is imperative that we see in it the hidden murder, the renewed attempt to murder India’s plurality of thought and ideology, the imperative characteristic of a civilized democratic society. So right-thinking fellow Indians, lament even more.

Gauri was not merely a left-of-centre, agnostic, rationalist and fearless journalist. She was much more. She personified the right that the Constitution gives us, to differ and dissent, to have more than one single dogma to choose from and vigorously oppose, by non-violent means, the superimposition of one thought over every other. That is why her killing is an endeavor, by those who pledge allegiance to an ideology different from hers, to eliminate what she had come to be an epitome of.

The RSS condemned the murder on the same day, but Karnataka BJP MLA Jeevaraj has now said that if Gauri hadn’t written against the Sangh Parivar, she may have been alive today. Is this an admission of guilt by the establishment? Is this why Ravi Shankar Prasad, law minister and senior BJP spokesperson, came on TV three days after Gauri’s murder, to ask why India’s “intellectuals” and “secularists” do not condemn the murders of BJP workers in Karnataka and Kerala?

Without participating in the game of ‘whodunit’, or speculating whether it was an organized murder by hired hands on the orders of any extreme right wing organization or the handiwork of a lone wolf, let us see what Gauri’s killers were trying to achieve. There is a chilling parallel here to the strategy adopted by the IS (Islamic State) terror outfit. The tactic is to scare into silence propagators of an alternative thought and in so doing, snuff out all opposition. The endgame is to ensure that only one single code of belief prevails.

Like the IS, Gauri’s assassins are engaging in a battle of perception. They too want to build and reinforce the acuity that they are all powerful, so powerful that they can kill in cold blood anyone one dares to stand up against them. The daring murders of rationalist and Kannada scholar MM Kalburgi (2015) as well as two other rationalists, Govind Pansare(2015) and Narendra Dabholkar (2013) which remain unsolved to date, are essential for these people so as to build a profile of a mighty power which will not spare any dissenting voice. For them the expansion of their command and control is the means to an end. Or is it the other way round? Is the spreading of an ideology by all means at their disposal, a methodical way to seize power, to command and control?

The IS encourages action by lone actors who serve their purpose and virtually leave behind no trail. Lone wolfs are products of indoctrination and the building of a frenzy over a so-called doctrine. The IS is always quick to take ownership of terror triggered by one man acting on his own or with a small group not assigned to do so by the central leadership. It does this to project itself as a force that is potent and all pervasive.

We don’t know whether the ‘Sanatan Sanstha,’ an organization implicated in the murder of at least two Rationalists follow the IS in this expansion of influence or not. It seems as if several organisations don’t like to take credit for killings and murders. Yet like the IS, they hype their views to such an extent that a person or persons may become motivated to take action which will be approved, appreciated and welcomed, even if not directly ordered, by their leaders. Though they do not publically take ownership of violent acts in the name of their ideology, they allow the expanding of the perception that the job has been carried out by their very own crusader. This again is meant to showcase the magnitude of the acceptance of their ideology and their reach.

The outrage at the gunning down of Gauri Lankesh is not a comment on the ideology she was committed to and whether it is right or wrong. It is about allowing space for varied thought and ideology and the freedom to live by it without the fear of being silenced by the gun.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd