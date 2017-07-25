Is Vaghela a permanent rebel?

Former Gujarat chief minister and Congress veteran Shankersinh Vaghela address a public meeting on his 77th birthday in Gandhinagar on Friday. Vaghela on Friday said he was resigning from all posts in the party. PTI Photo Former Gujarat chief minister and Congress veteran Shankersinh Vaghela address a public meeting on his 77th birthday in Gandhinagar on Friday. Vaghela on Friday said he was resigning from all posts in the party. PTI Photo

Leaving the Congress is not the end of the political drama staged by former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela. A firebrand leader of Gujarat, Vaghela, 77, never felt comfortable in the grand old party, although he remained there for two decades. He was much more at home with the diehard anti-Nehru, anti-Congress Rashtriya Swayamsvak Sangh (RSS) school of thought for a major part of his political career. Even after becoming Chief Minister of Gujarat with Congress support, Vaghela always felt nostalgic about the past; he loved looking at photo albums of his days with BJP leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee. One can almost visualise the nostalgia in his lengthy “renunciation” speech on his birthday bash on July 21 in Gandhinagar.

No one can deny his contribution in building up the Jan Sangh and BJP in Gujarat. When, in 1995 the BJP first wrested power in the state, it was natural that Shankersinh would eye the chair. But Keshubhai Patel, twice minister in the Babubhai Patel (1975) and Chimanbhai Patel (1990) ministries, respectively, was chosen instead. “Though I was a BJP MP, Keshubhai and his coterie never invited me to have a cup of tea even”, Vaghela told this writer at the time.

For the first BJP government, he was an outcast, but he continued to exercise power. His dissenting voice forced the party high command, led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, to rush to Gandhinagar to replace Keshubhai with Suresh Mehta as Chief Minister. A docile Mehta could do little to keep the balance between the warring groups in the party. Shankersinh walked out and formed his own Rashtriya Janata Party (RJP).

The power centre in the Keshubhai regime was believed to be the Organising Secretary of the state BJP, Narendra Modi, who, according to the book by Vishnu Pandya, a Vaghela loyalist, ‘Triji Shaktino Suryodaya’ (Rise of the Third Force), exercised extra-constitutional powers.

Even when the outspoken Vaghela became chief minister in October 1996 with Congress support, he could not be tamed and was forced to resign within a year on charges of corruption. He managed to buy peace with the Congress by getting his loyalist, Dilip Parikh, installed as chief minister. Vaghela then told Parikh to dissolve the Assembly, paving the way for fresh elections, alongside the Lok Sabha election in February 1998.

He merged his party with the Congress, except that the Congress suspected that he was a RSS mole all the while. He did not hide his contempt, either for Narendra Modi or for Ahmed Patel, political advisor to the Congress president. On his birthday on July 21 in Gandhinagar last week, he thanked BJP and RSS as well as Congress leaders, but left Modi’s name out of his speech.

All those who know Vaghela aren’t too surprised about his decision to sever relations with the Congress, but remain in active politics. Truth is, Vaghela likes being the centre of attention. He likes to call the shots. But because there cant be too many people like him in one party, he may stay away from the BJP.

He wants to groom his elder son, Mahendrasinh, as his successor in politics, but even he’s not sure whether Mahendrasinh will meet the same fate as Bharat Patel, younger son of Keshubhai Patel, who was defeated from his father’s stronghold – this when the BJP was in power in the state.

But Vaghela is known to keep his options open. He allegedly wanted Modi arrested in 2004, for his alleged role in the post-Godhra riots, but Modi came out unscathed. Now the question is who will save Vaghela, once raided by CBI and ED in the NTC land deal scam? But it would be foolish to underestimate him. He may strike anytime, especially when he’s feeling wounded, which he is is supposed to be these days.

All eyes are now on what Vaghela intends to do. Perhaps he would like to come back to the Rajya Sabha. The Gujarat elections are a matter of prestige for the prime minister. Vaghela can dictate terms. He claims support of at least 20 Congress MLAs, enough to defeat Ahmed Patel, that is if he contests. In such a case, a smart person like him would prefer to opt out, allowing a symbolic fight in which all three BJP candidates get elected. That would boost the moral of BJP cadres for the Assembly elections too. Vaghela is a strong man who has spent years in the RSS-BJP.

His surprising public claim recently that he was instrumental in bringing Anandiben Patel in politics also indicates his next move. Unlike earlier two occasions, Vaghela is now a free bird. He can bargain even for Assembly seats. All these years he hardly embarrassed the BJP government. Now even in the letter of his resignation to the Congress President, Sonia Gandhi, he speaks highly of Ahmed Patel but in the same breath talks of a “well-planned conspiracy”. He has resigned as the elected MLA from Kapadwanj. Shankersinh is at his best in crisis.

The third option is also open for him. Joining hands with reservationists from the Patel community, OBC agitators and Dalit activists, he can rally around major communities keeping their caste profile in mind.

Moreover, Vaghela has kept all his friendships intact. Sharad Pawar’s NCP has extended invitation to him, but Vaghela’s first priority is to get out of the NTC Land Scam mess. He would prefer to get the cases withdrawn and get a clean chit from the public. PM Modi and BJP President Amit Shah cannot ignore Vaghela since he is a “wounded tiger” who could damage the PM in his home state.

Unlike Mulayam Singh and Mayawati, Vaghela will insist first on the clean-chit before publicly joining hands with his mother organisation. It would be a “grand home coming” for Vaghela, on his terms, and his supporters in BJP would start rallying round him. Perhaps this is what prime minister Narendra Modi is worried about, since Shankersinh is quite capable of firing salvos even at the national level.

Still, the Assembly elections are looming large. The next few weeks and months could be crucial, even for men with large ambitions.

