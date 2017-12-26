Indianexpress.com in 2017: When you searched for the top news and found what mattered

In 2018, we know you will be back for the stories only Indian Express will do In 2018, we know you will be back for the stories only Indian Express will do

Of course, it is cliched, but some things have to be said. Yes, 2017 was a newsy year. But do Indians really care about news? Well, we should have some insight on that since over 2 billion pages of news have been consumed just on Indianexpress.com this year and millions more of our stories on partner sites and platforms.

But what does India really read? It’s easy to say it will all be Bollywood and Cricket, and that’s true to an extent. But they do other things too, especially when it is news that will impact them in someway or the other. So it was no wonder that soon after we figured out how to get the new Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes, we also wanted to know how to recognise if these notes too were counterfeited. We also searched for the impact of GST on prices as well as where all Aadhar needed to be linked, also every announcement about the 7th Pay Commission and OROP found immense interest. And while young India searches and finds Alia Bhat and Manushi Chillar, the younger Indians find their hall tickets announcements and results in our education section.

However, the most-read news item of the year for us was our live updates of the hotly contested Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election results, a testament of how much Mumbaikars are clued in on their city’s politics and also of our young reporting team in the city which thrives on such high-pressure situations. Incidentally, the third most-read live updates were about the Pune Municipal Council elections, coming just below the 2017 Budget coverage. A very telling insight about the power of localised news, when you consider there were quite a few high-voltage state elections this year.

Yashwant Sinha , former finance minister and senior BJP leader. (Source: Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

‘I need to speak up now,’ BJP leader Yashwant Sinha’s scathing attack on Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and “the mess he has made of the economy” was our most popular opinion piece of the year, followed by Pratap Bhanu Mehta’s review of the UP elections that propelled Yogi Adityanath to power.

On indianexpress.com, Baahubali 2 cleary outweighed anything On indianexpress.com, Baahubali 2 cleary outweighed anything Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan could offer

Even as Sunny Leone and Katrina Kaif gave PM Narendra Modi a fight for the most read-about personalities on indianexpress.com, Baahubali 2 cleary outweighed anything Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan could offer. The families of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, especially the young Taimur, captured popular imagination along with SRK’s daughter Suhana. But people also showed their love for actors Shashi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna who passed away this year. Interestingly, there seems to be a lot of online interest on Sridevi too these days.

In sports, our most-read story was unsurprisingly the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan. Now, there is still nothing in the sports world to match this rivalry.

Finding Patrick Patterson went viral in every sense Finding Patrick Patterson went viral in every sense

Bharat Sundaresan’s Finding Patrick Patterson went viral in every sense of the term and was picked up by global news outlets, including the Sunday Times. In 2017, Indians also seems to have kindled a new-found passion for Kabaddi and WWE. But nothing can still step up to the long winding IPL season when it comes to sustained reader interest.

Stories about stories that are going viral can also go viral. So did our happy little story about Akshay Kumar thanking a bunch of fans who decided to celebrate his birthday by organising free medical camps and distributing food to the needy. Alibaba founder Jack Ma’s Michael Jackson moves and a Mangaluru cab driver’s kind gesture also found favour with our readers.

In lifestyle, our fashion hits and misses of the week have a regular readership. Cooking with Pragyasundari, a woman of the Tagore household’s take on how to make a poetic bhapa ilish was devoured by people of all culinary leanings. Ich liebe Ish, a love letter to Nobel laureate Kashuo Ishiguro was also loved by our readers.

Our technology readership has grown over the years and is now one of our popular sections with many stories in the million readers club. But the most popular review was the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, followed by our reviews of the Moto G5s Plus, Micromax Canvas Infinity and the Apple iPhone X. While this was clearly the year of Reliance Jio, Jio plans and JioPhones, two brands got a lot of attention this year, the challenger Xiaomi and old faithful Nokia. We are certain these two companies will giving the Apples and Samsungs a bit of fight in the coming year. Our readers think so too.

The Indian Express was for a few months in the top 25 most-engaged Facebook pages in the world and our Klout score of 93 puts our Twitter account right on top among the competition in India. Among our posts that went viral this year were one about a girl that ended up in a Shah Rukh Khan selfie, our breaking news post about ATM limits being removed finally after demonetisation and five unknown facts about our Republic Day. The Indian Women’s cricket team also got a lot of attention on our Facebook timeline. But our most viral post was Sachin Tendulkar’s interview of former Marine Commando Praveen Kumar Teotia, who took four bullets fighting terrorists during 2008 Mumbai attacks. This special video created as part of the second edition of our 26-11 – Stories of Strength series has so far garnered over 1.3 million views with over 26,000 comments.

With 697,000 interactions, the Indian Express Instagram page curated by our National Photo Editor Neeraj Priyadarshi, is now our worst kept secret.

On YouTube, our original video on cricketer Armaan Jaffer was the most popular and garnered over 4,000 likes. Nitish Kumar, Sitaram Yechury and Kapil Sibal discussing everything from demonetisation to coalition politics at P Chidambaram’s book launch as Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan looked on also found over half a million viewers. The video story on the rediscovery of West Indies cricket legend Patrick Patterson was a big hit too. On our website, the most popular video was he Redmi Note 4 review, followed by one on Sunil Grover lashing out at Kapil Sharma.

In 2018, we know you will be inquisitive about celebrities and stars, fidgety about new incomes tax rates and curious about what PM Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are up to in run-up to the big elections a year later. And we know you will come back to read the good stories, the stories only Indian Express will do.

