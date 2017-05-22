Imam Barkati red-flagged: Will the episode reset political equations in West Bengal?

Imam Noor-ur-Rahman Barkati. (File Photo) Imam Noor-ur-Rahman Barkati. (File Photo)

Imam Noor-ur-Rahman Barkati of the Tipu Sultan mosque in Kolkata has been in the news again, with his comments and threats and his refusal to abide by the law of the land on the matter of the offending red beacon. When the law kicked in recently and he was told to take the beacon off his car, the Imam refused. His increasing isolation is evident in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s increasing reluctance to defend him.

His dismissal by the Mosque’s trustees raises once more the question of religion in the public domain. It also begs the question whether the episode signals changes in the political equation and the roles of Imams as leaders of their congregation.

Bengal and Calcutta, it is reasonable to argue, has maintained an enviable record of communal amity, something that needs to be recorded and appreciated. There have been a number of challenges given that West Bengal is a border state and population movements, between neighbouring Bangladesh and India, have the potential to destabilize the situation. These challenges have become the staple of opposition politics – critiquing the state government for appeasing Muslims either by sops and subsidies and ignoring actual instances of incendiary behaviour.

Certainly, the community has responded positively to Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress government’s initiatives. In return, it extends sustained support to the state government. But it is more than likely that this support is not simply an expression of loyalty, in return for favours given, but one that speaks to a mode of political choice and assertion.

That’s why the episode of the Tipu Sultan’s controversial Imam becomes more than just a distracting episode; in fact, it fits well with a longer history of the mosque and its negotiations with the city and public space.

The Tipu Sultan mosque, a nineteenth century construction like several other mosques in the city, is part of a waqf estate and a Mutwali, the caretaker of the Trustee Board. By convention, the Imam’s functions are to to lead the congregation in prayer and oversee marriage and burial ceremonies, although in fact his activities exceeded this remit.

On the ground, the situation was even more complicated because an established convention guided urban administrators to respect the rights of religious establishments and endowments to their spaces, even if these from time to time went against the logic of urban planning and development.

Here lay the catch. If, indeed, the mosque and its managers had the right to defend their space and this authority in the eyes of their following became synonymous with identity politics, where did the limits lie? What if the Imam happened to be a particularly persuasive figure – especially in a new political milieu, how was this to be accommodated?

In this case, the question has not cropped up because the controversial Imam has lost his fan base, but because he has alienated senior members of the Board of Trustees who want him out in any case.

But the issue is by no means irrelevant or dead because it raises the larger question of individual religious leaders’ rights to articulate their political views and vision, in much the same way as Hindu religious gurus flout environmental norms and get away with it.

It is more than likely that this controversy of the red beacon will soon fade from public memory. But we must use the opportunity it offers us to rethink issues of regulation of religious endowments and bodies as well as their relationship with politics, politicians and ordinary citizens.

This article by no means makes a case for predictive policing nor does it have a stern view on whether the red beacon should stay or not atop Imam Barkati’s car. Fact is, its time we adopted a more ethical approach to religion and politics, the two being less dissimilar than we think.

There are some heartening indications that the mosque’s Board has found the Imam’s misappropriation of his position and the mosque’s resources to make it a base for his politics, to be unacceptable.

If indeed the reform impulse emerges from within the community, be it corruption or the Triple Talaq issue, then perhaps we may encounter a different mode of negotiation and resolution which may end the diffidence of old mainstream parties to take an unambiguous stand.