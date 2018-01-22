Sportswomen or victims of sexual assault? Dreams die fast in Haryana

The incident took place on Wednesday morning when the girl was returning home from the market. (Representation picture) The incident took place on Wednesday morning when the girl was returning home from the market. (Representation picture)

Written by Prageeyaa Khanna

Some of the best sportswomen of India hail from the state of Haryana. Some of the worst affected survivors of sexual assaults also hail from the state of Haryana. On the one hand, this land disregards gender-specific norms by embracing the strength and ability of a woman in a male-dominated field, and on the other hand it dismisses her dignity at once by reducing it to the mercy of fearless perpetrators and obstinate patriarchal consciousness.

While other ten year-olds were going about being children, one of them had a stick forced inside her vagina by her old neighbor. Another young girl had her private parts mutilated and murdered soon after. A twenty three year-old was abducted, raped and dumped on the road. Another eleven year-old gets raped and murdered by her neighbours. Let alone getting a Reservation Bill in their favour, women are paying for mere existing in Haryana.

A 2016 report of the National Crime Record Bureau states that only 88,000 offences were reported under the Indian Penal Code in the state which has a population of 25 million. The statistics only establish that the prefix ‘gang’ to rape does not guarantee survivor justice any sooner or at all. While it shocks my conscience to learn of the unstoppable sexual crimes in the country day after day, the fact that there is no accountability and families of survivors are stuck with the agony of the incident, with no one to tie the loose ends of the justice system, implies that our society stands tall on misogynistic pillars.

Veil is indeed the pride of Haryana. A woman’s veil not only physically covers her face; it also signifies the absence of opinion, perception, voice and emotions. Her right to see eye-to-eye with a man is seized without reason. The act of a man lifting the veil of a woman validates her, thus objectifying her.

The government can condemn these acts as unfortunate. According to the State, the unceasing rapes and brutalities against girls and women has caused a breakdown of law and order. The State overlooks the fact that if there were proper law and order, Haryana would not witness the dignity and life of its daughters being butchered without remorse, one after the other. While the State is indulging in communal politics over a movie, the dignity of its women is being compromised every minute.

Rape myths that cause victim shaming need to be replaced with understanding the sociological and psychological patterns in the background, conditioning and behavior of the offenders. Uncontrolled sexual aggression has led to the perpetrators believing that they are entitled to be aroused; certainly, they don’t not consider themselves themselves as being the problem.

The frequency of such crimes has desensitized civil society, the state machinery, the judiciary and even the survivor, that is if she is spared her life, and her family.

The accused-friendly approach must be replaced with a survivor-friendly one. A blanket legislation that brings uniformity across the country, and demands all states to follow a stringent uncompromising code in relation to all sexual crimes, be it stalking, staring, rape or mutilation, is the need of the hour.

Another scheme or rehabilitation policy, another meltdown of protests, or burning candles in support of the survivor are, unfortunately, not going to bring about the transformation that is required at the grassroots level. Gender sensitization needs to walk together with an action-oriented and unforgiving judicial system. Taboos need to be broken not only inside the house, but also inside the corridor of the courtroom serving justice. Gender-sensitive education for girls and boys alike should be introduced at the primary level in all educational institutes. The make-believe power that sexual predators exercise over children and women needs to be put to trial, more than the act itself.

The State must prioritize the will of the people. The will of the people is the wrath of the people, that they don’t raise Nirbhayas to be torn apart, tolerate and erased from history.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App