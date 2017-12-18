Gujarat has voted for vikas, not appeasement

Prime Minister Modi’s mantra that we will “reform or perish” held good in Gujarat, and it will hold good for the rest of the country as well. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File) Prime Minister Modi’s mantra that we will “reform or perish” held good in Gujarat, and it will hold good for the rest of the country as well. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File)

This is a victory of ‘vikas’ and ‘vishwas,’ development and trust, in the BJP. The fact that my party has won Gujarat for the sixth consecutive time is no mean achievement. The trust and confidence that the people of Gujarat have reposed in us means that they have given the stamp of approval to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance model.

The Congress party ran a negative campaign right from the start. From allying with certain people to attempting to divide society on the basis of caste and creed and religion, the Congress was nevertheless rejected by the voters. The people of Gujarat showed that they don’t like such negative campaigns. Gujarat has also showed, once again, that the people of India will vote keeping the development model in mind. The BJP has shown that it will only keep this model of “vikaas” whether in fighting elections or in governing the country.

The Congress party, on the other hand, will have to end their campaign of appeasement to certain sections of society and fight on governance issues. Prime Minister Modi’s mantra that we will “reform or perish” held good in Gujarat, and it will hold good for the rest of the country as well.

From today, the narrative has changed. Gujarat has shown how to change the narrative, even in times of anti-incumbency. This was a very tough battle for us, because we were challenging anti-incumbency of 22 years. Moreover, the Congress was fighting a very negative campaign. So, yes, we were not able to achieve our target of 150 seats (out of 182 in the Assembly), but we have shown that by winning a majority, we will fulfill our promises of development, of ‘vikaas’ to the people.

From today, the politics of ‘vanshvaad,’ of dynasty, are over. The politics of appeasement is over. The politics of dividing society is over. The people of India expect politics and policies based on development. This is what the people want, to make a New India. They are confident that the BJP will deliver this New India for them.

