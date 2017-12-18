In Gujarat fight, the Congress has some good lessons to learn

Rahul Gandhi spear-headed the campaign un Gujarat (Express photo: Javed Raja) Rahul Gandhi spear-headed the campaign un Gujarat (Express photo: Javed Raja)

As the Congress put up a good fight in Gujarat, but still lost the elections to the BJP, here is a look at the important takeaways for the party this time.

Urban disconnect: In the last Assembly elections in 2012, the Congress had won four out of the 21 seats in Ahmedabad and drew a blank in Vadodara. The party could win only one out of the 16 seats in Surat. Out of its 61 seats, 55 came from rural areas. Although the situation improved marginally this time, the party’s inability to catch the imagination of the urban voters – despite Rahul Gandhi’s newfound popularity on social media platforms – continues to be a cause of worry. The big takeaway for the Congress in Gujarat is that it will have to think out of the box to end its disconnect with the urban voters.

Alliances and coalition important: Despite the BJP’s best efforts, it could not polarise the elections on religious lines. And the big reason for that is the division in the Hindu community, like the disenchantment among the Patidars and the Dalits. In many seats, which the BJP managed to win narrowly, parties like the BSP and the NCP could have made a difference. The Congress may have narrowed down the difference, but the BJP is still invincible. The difference – from a 2019 general elections point of view – would be alliances, credible ones at that, – to challenge the BJP hegemony.

Leadership vacuum: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in Gujarati and connected well with the masses, Rahul Gandhi – the party’s star campaigner – did face the language handicap. Rahul, of course, cannot learn Gujarati or for that matter any other regional language. The problem is that the Congress did not have a leader in Gujarat with a pan-state appeal. For a party which has a 38.9 per cent vote share in Gujarat, it cannot blame anyone but itself for not nurturing and cultivating a strong leader or leaders over the years. The party faces a similar challenge in states like West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu.

The connect with the masses can be made only when workers at the ground level establish a direct contact with the voters. (Express Photo)

Organisational challenge: Rahul Gandhi spent 17 days in Gujarat traveling the length and breadth of the state, with a top-down campaign. What the Congress lacks in Gujarat, and for that matter many other states, is a strong organisation at the ground level which can convert the atmosphere into votes. While the BJP, being a cadre party, has a strong organisation right from booth level complimented by the RSS machinery, the Congress has gaping holes in the organisation. The connect with the masses can be made only when workers at the ground level establish a direct contact with the voters.

Stomach to fight: The spirited campaign that Rahul Gandhi and the party waged in Gujarat was refreshing for the grand old party which has to fight several bipolar state elections in the run-up to the general elections in 2019. The Congress will be up against the BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh next year. The respectable number of seats the party got in Gujarat and the fact that it made the BJP sweat could give a big boost to the Congress and is a big lesson to it. The message is clear. A well-oiled and focused campaign can make a difference. But more than that, the party has to show the stomach to fight.

