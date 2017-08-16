Political oversight must to watch over our children

A large number of children admited at ICU for encephalitis treatment. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav A large number of children admited at ICU for encephalitis treatment. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav

There is justifiable anger at the recent deaths of children in a Gorakhpur hospital in Uttar Pradesh. These deaths are undoubtedly a case of criminal negligence of the hospital authorities and those in government who are responsible for supervising the hospitals and managing the encephalitis epidemic in the State. The negligence is directly responsible for snatching away the lives of these children who deserved a better childhood and a better life.

This tragedy comes after the outbreak of a dengue epidemic in Kerala that has claimed over 400 lives, many of which were children. Predictably, there is the usual taking of political potshots which, nowadays, has become the norm. But there is also anger and outrage at what is happening in public health systems in various states — right from UP to Kerala.

It is important that the anger does not peter out and these deaths are not forgotten as has commonly happened with many thousands of child deaths across the country in the years gone by. The spotlight and discourse should stay on the real problem of rampant corruption, apathy and negligence of the government in health-care systems in several states. This is an important fight and unless we stay focused, we can’t win it.

Our Constitution, through Article 21, bestows the Right to Life and Liberty on every citizen and creates a reciprocal obligation or duty on the state to thereby provide proper healthcare facilities to its citizens. The Supreme Court, thorough its various judgements, has given a wider interpretation to Article 21 and has also read the Right to Health as a part of Article 21.

In the last decade or so that I have served in Parliament, there has been little or no real debate or assessment of the abysmal state of our public healthcare system. I suspect it’s the same in state assemblies as well. The question we must ask ourselves every day is, how many children will it take to die before we, the politicians, abandon this apathy and begin to debate and scrutinise such an important issue which affects every man, woman and child, regardless of religion or caste ?

Our anger should move us towards ensuring that state governments are accountable in fulfilling this obligation and the citizens’ right to life. This means fixing the rotten, broken and corrupt public health administration and its delivery system. This is critical because for the vast majority of Indians, government hospitals and primary health centres are the only source of healthcare and treatment.

The crimes regularly committed against children and the failure of the state to tackle the problem are on public display. As per a May 2017 factsheet by the World Health Organization (WHO), diarrhoea remains the second leading cause of death in children under five years, killing an estimated 321 children every day in 2015. Out of 132 nations, India ranks 114th in stunting, which refers to low height for age, and is a sign of malnutrition.

It is shameful that even after 70 years of independence, diseases and epidemics like fever, dengue, malaria, leptospirosis, hepatitis (A and B), diarrhoea, chickenpox and H1N1 continue to claim lives. In UP, outbreaks of encephalitis that claim the lives of children seem to have been a regular feature – with no one in past political leaderships or governments ever tasked with bearing responsibility when things went wrong under their nose.

This is as much a part of a political responsibility as delivering emergency medical care AFTER the outbreak. Unfortunately, there seems to have been years of unrestricted apathy in upholding the spirit of the Constitution as well as Millennium Developmental Goals. Way back in 2005, in the same BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, over 1500 encephalitis deaths occurred, of which 90 per cent of were children. Almost 2500 to 3000 encephalitis patients are admitted in BRD Medical College every year. Questions must be asked and answers given why this situation has carried on for so long.

The current broken government health administrative and delivery system in many states is characterized by the total lack of accountability, corruption, sub-standard treatment, non-functioning health facilities and medical negligence. This is a perverse situation given that some of our best doctors, surgeons and nurses are in the government medical system and points to the problems relating to bureaucratic administration as well as the political system. The challenge for the nation is to translate into reality the vision of having an Accessible, Affordable and Equitable health-care for everybody.

The uproar caused by the recent deaths in UP and Kerala must not die down in a few days. A sustained debate and political leadership is required to reform and transform public health care systems around the country – by jettisoning 70 years of apathy and corruption and replacing it with renewed and responsive, reliable, patient-centric network of government health care delivery.

A new type of political leadership of healthcare is needed, which is more consistent with the high priority deserved for health and well-being of all Indians. Amongst things that need to be done by this political leadership is the creation of a quarterly oversight and report-carding process of the system overall and each and every healthcare center — private and government. A new cadre of hospital administrators along with budgets and responsibility need to replace the current group of political cronies, corrupt and apathetic bureaucrats being responsible for health and well-being of our citizens.

Seventy years on, it is clear that we are failing our children and others. This is another compelling reason for a reboot of our democracy and get about the task of transforming India and creating a new country for our children’s sakes.

