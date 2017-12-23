It is heartening that the NGT has done its duty and gone by the book It is heartening that the NGT has done its duty and gone by the book

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, founder of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, political strongman, Yogi Adityanath, likes to be seen as a man of strict action. Since assuming office in March, his government has cracked down on abattoirs and madrasas which do not have their documents in place. Other pressing concerns that have occupied the state’s law and order machinery include the spectre of “love jihad”, and UP’s Romeos are now being dealt with by dedicated squads of police officers. But this week, the Adityanath government has finally had to leave the threat of sakth karvayee or stern action unfulfilled. It was not forced to backtrack by a political opposition suddenly awakened from slumber. It was humbled by that contemporary, ubiquitous instrument of decentralised megalomania — the selfie.

Last month, the UP police had placed boards outside the CM’s residence on Kalidas Marg, Lucknow, prohibiting the taking of selfies in the area and declaring it a “punishable offence”. The Opposition, led by former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, tried to connect the notice with the Uttar Pradesh Control of Organised Crime Act or UPCOCA, tabled in the Assembly this week. They alleged the new law will be used to target political opponents. But it is the backlash from ordinary people that carried the most bite.

Why, people asked on social media, is a selfie a security threat in an age where Google Maps can give you a pretty decent lay of the land? Why is perfidious intent being imposed on the proud pout of young visitors? And perhaps the most difficult question: Would the UP CM’s ban be extended to top BJP leaders fond of turning the lens, literally, on themselves? The police, on Thursday, removed the notice promising “strict action”. It seems not even Yogi Adityanath can deny the right to selfie determination.

