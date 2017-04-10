Financial prudence apart, a cut in EPF rates is important in the current context for signalling faster transmission of interest rates. (Representational Image) Financial prudence apart, a cut in EPF rates is important in the current context for signalling faster transmission of interest rates. (Representational Image)

The Union finance ministry is reportedly seeking a cut upwards of 50 basis points in the interest rate on the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) flagship scheme from the 8.65 per cent level paid during 2016-17. Such a rate, it believes, would not be sustainable for the government-backed social security provider to pay the four crore-odd subscribers to the scheme who are part of the organised sector workforce. The finance ministry has a point. When 10-year Government of India bond yields are ruling today at just over 6.8 per cent, paying even 8 per cent would pose a formidable challenge in the current fiscal. Although there is leeway for upto 10 per cent of annual accruals to the EPF to be invested in the stock market, via the Exchange Traded Funds or ETF route, it would be foolhardy to give anything above 8 per cent. Doing so would require dipping into the EPFO’s reserve funds, which isn’t in the subscribers’ own long-term interest.

Moreover, the Centre has lowered the interest rates on all post office-mediated small savings schemes, including the popular Public Provident Fund, by 10 basis points. The interest on the latter, which is also a tax-exempt scheme at every stage (contributions, earnings and withdrawals), has now been set at 7.9 per cent. With one-year deposit rates in banks too fetching around 7 per cent, 8 per cent tax-free return on the EPF is good enough in the current environment of market-determined interest rates. There is a case for social security schemes or retirement funds being given a higher return, more so when contributions by subscribers are not voluntary, but compulsorily from their basic salary. But even this higher return should have some linkage with market-determined rates.

Financial prudence apart, a cut in EPF rates is important in the current context for signalling faster transmission of interest rates. The economy needs this today. Lower interest rates will not only reduce the cost of funds for companies — necessary to boost their profitability and induce them to invest — but also help the finances of both the Centre and state governments. In a scenario where headline inflation is below 4 per cent, workers — both existing and those in the line — are better-off if lower interest rates help spur investments. An 8 per cent EPF interest rate, to that extent, is more than reasonable, providing a real positive inflation-adjusted return to subscribers and, at the same time, helping aid monetary transmission in the economy. Hopefully, the Central Board of Trustees in the EPFO sees reason in the finance ministry’s logic.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now