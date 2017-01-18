January 18, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Ex-US Envoy For PM

Former US ambassador to India, William Saxbe, urged the US to keep out of an arms race in the Subcontinent. Saying he saw no threat from India to Pakistan, Saxbe warned if US sold a billion dollars worth of A-7 attack planes to Pakistan, it would upset the rather precarious balance of power there. Saxbe expressed admiration for Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and said: “The relationship (when Saxbe was ambassador) was as close as we wanted to make it. She was always available to see me. I couldn’t help but admire her. She is one of the best politicians I have ever known and she works very hard. She keeps her finger on the nation’s pulse more than most leaders I have observed in other countries.” Saxbe added that there were many countries that the US dealt with “which are much more repressive than India”.

Star Elephant Dead

Ramu, an elephant which thrilled million of film-goers with its entertaining role in the Hindi film, Haathi Mere Saathi, met with a tragic end when it fell into a 10-metre deep pit while passing through the Amboli Ghat in Ratnagiri district, Maharashtra. Ramu, frightened by screaming monkeys on the way, ran helter-skelter and fell into the pitch. Owned by Prabhat Circus, Ramu used to delight fans by performing feats in shows.

Baloch Turmoil

The Pakistan Opposition announced that it will boycott polls in Balochistan in the forthcoming country-wide general election. The opposition alliance, named Pakistan National Alliance, demanded postponement of the elections in Balochistan alleging that conditions in the province were not normal. Maulana Mufti Mahmud, chosen as president of the alliance, claimed a large number of voters had moved out to other provinces from several districts of Balochistan, which was the scene of rebellion in 1973, when then premier, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, dismissed the provincial government of the National Awami Party.