After he lost the US presidential election to George W. Bush despite winning the popular vote, Al Gore introduced himself at a public function as “the man who was going to be President”. Like Gore, Hillary Clinton too won the vote but lost the office. Unlike Gore, she has attempted to deal with her defeat in new book, What Happened. The title, however, lacks a question mark. Clinton is “both apoplectic and apologetic”, as David Remnick says in The New Yorker, but she still hasn’t quite understood, the memoir notwithstanding, what happened.

Clinton is right when she says that she won “more votes than any white man in history” and questions the Electoral College, which has often (in five presidential elections) elected a US president without a popular mandate. Her contrition and despair at having lost to Donald Trump — whose misogyny, tacit support to racism and blatant nativism were no secret during the campaign — are understandable.

What Clinton fails to address adequately is why large swathes of middle America, including women and white working class men, bought into Trump’s message. Counties that voted twice for Barack Obama shifted to Trump in the 2016 elections and it’s thoroughly improbable that all of them did so because they couldn’t stomach a woman president. Clinton also attacks Bernie Sanders, saying he resorted to “impugning my character” during the Democratic Party primaries, was too idealistic and that she wishes he was “proud” to be a Democrat.

After his defeat, Al Gore kept out of the public eye for some time before re-defining his image: He became a climate change advocate, winning an Oscar for his documentary film as well as sharing the Nobel Peace Prize. Clinton, despite denying that she plans to run again, seems eager to justify (rather than understand) her defeat. Blaming voters for their choice or leaders of her own party for a hard-fought campaign, though, will never quite explain what happened.

