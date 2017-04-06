We’re loving it

As long as there has been an IPL, there has been IPL-baiting. For all the cult following that the glitzy T20 league has won in India over the last decade, there’s also never been a dearth of IPL sceptics. While some have questioned the veracity and integrity of the matches, dismissing it as cricket’s WWE, others have scoffed at the big sums of money doled out to the undeserving. Then there are those who’ve undermined the world’s most popular T20 tournament by calling it kitsch entertainment. As it brings up its 10th anniversary, the IPL hasn’t quite managed to get everyone in the country on its side. But even those who love to hate it the most can’t resist keeping an eye, even if a critical one, on Indian cricket’s summer slam. The IPL is an Indian habit that’s become impossible to kick.

To its credit, for all the controversies and subsequent bad press it has received over the years, on-field the IPL has rarely dipped in quality. The off-field drama has often helped in keeping it relevant during its lengthy off-season. The IPL in its concise form provides pretty much all the breath-taking aspects of cricket that the viewer expects to see in the space of three hours without making her wait. It’s possible that you can return home from work, sit in front of the TV and get to see a sensational knock, a great spell, a brilliant catch and lots of mighty sixes before going to bed.

Many have doubted the longevity of the IPL. In its early days, it was seen as a fad that was sure to fade out. How wrong they were. All through the first decade, the TRPs have been consistent and sponsors continue to swarm the stadiums where cheerleaders dance to Bollywood hits. The IPL has made India the T20 hub. Like they said about cricket, T20 is a truly Indian format accidentally discovered by the English.

