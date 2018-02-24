Yes and no

President Kovind’s role in the appointment process of the Visva Bharati vice chancellor raises troubling questions President Kovind’s role in the appointment process of the Visva Bharati vice chancellor raises troubling questions

President Ram Nath Kovind’s decision to overturn his decision to appoint the vice-chancellor (VC) of the Visva Bharati University in West Bengal is not just unprecedented, it raises troubling questions. In January, the President approved the appointment of agriculture scientist Swapan Kumar Datta as Visva Bharati’s VC. But before the Rashtrapati Bhavan could issue an official order, it received a note from the Human Resource Development Ministry requesting the President to reconsider. This is perplexing since Datta — then the acting VC of Visva Bharati — was chosen from a panel forwarded by the ministry itself. That the HRD ministry has now asked the President to not only annul the agriculture scientist’s appointment but also recommended the disbanding of the entire panel it constituted less than a year ago, reflects poorly on the way the government selects people to high posts in prestigious universities. That the president should go along with this volte face — apparently unquestioningly — is even more worrying.

In speeches during his brief tenure so far, President Kovind has stressed the importance of a society founded on robust institutions. In his Republic Day speech, for example, he spoke at length about “institutions that maintain their integrity and discipline without compromising on their excellence”. “Institutions are always more important than the individuals located there,” he said and asked the “members of institutions to make every attempt to live up to the office they occupy as trustees of people”. As the Visitor, this was the President’s opportunity to put those ideals into practice in a university established by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore. The Visva Bharati has been struck by a veritable policy paralysis since 2016 when the then VC, Sushanta Dattagupta, was sacked for alleged administrative irregularities. Datta functioned as the university’s acting VC until his retirement last month. His tenure was marred by several teachers’ agitations and that perhaps lies behind the government’s current reasoning that the agriculture scientist did not have the requisite leadership qualities. But the ministry erred in not taking proper stock of the situation before recommending Datta’s name in the first place. The President’s office aggravated this omission by elevating the acting VC to the highest administrative post in the prestigious university without due diligence.

The Central Universities Act, 2009, says that as the Visitor, the President “may, from time to time, appoint one or more persons to review the work and progress of the University”. No such procedure was followed in Visva Bharati. The President is the Visitor to 46 other Central universities. At a time when the spectre of excessive government interference threatens the autonomy of several of them, the President’s action in the Visva Bharati episode is a let-down for those who look up to his office to watch over the health of institutions.

