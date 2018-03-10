Victor’s burden

Tripura’s topography and geographical isolation have limited its ability to attract private investment and thereby create well-paying industrial and service sector jobs. Tripura’s topography and geographical isolation have limited its ability to attract private investment and thereby create well-paying industrial and service sector jobs.

Biplab Kumar Deb, who was sworn in as the chief minister of Tripura in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of CMs of BJP-ruled states on Friday, has a tough task ahead. Deb has no experience as an administrator and his party, the BJP, is new to office in Tripura.

His predecessor, Manik Sarkar, had drawn appreciation even from non-CPM circles for his frugal lifestyle and upright conduct in office. However, he had failed to address the problem of unemployment, for instance, and aspirations among the youth, a failure the BJP tapped into in this election. Tripura’s topography and geographical isolation have limited its ability to attract private investment and thereby create well-paying industrial and service sector jobs.

Largely an agrarian economy, the state was unable to generate resources internally to expand physical infrastructure. In this setting, the BJP campaign, centred on development, has raised expectations. Now that Prime Minister Modi has promised help to meet Tripura’s needs, Deb must make the most of a friendly central government, judiciously deploy resources and raise levels of prosperity.

In 25 years, the Manik Sarkar government built social infrastructure — for instance, literacy rates are high in Tripura and there is greater participation of women in the work force. It brought to an end a tribal insurgency that caused the deaths of hundreds of people in the 1980s: In 2015, the Armed Forces Special Powers Act was withdrawn from Tripura. In the last decade or so, the state has promoted cash crops like natural rubber, a key ingredient in manufacturing.

The new government must leverage these advancements, and build on them. A big limitation for the government in Agartala in upping public investment is the state’s small resource base, which makes it excessively dependent on the Centre. Poor connectivity with the rest of India has been another factor. This could get resolved if India-Bangladesh ties improve further: Faster road and rail networks between Agartala and Kolkata have been mooted, but these need to be implemented quickly. Tripura could also plug into Act East initiatives and transform itself into a land transit port in India’s trade with Bangladesh and Myanmar, and through these countries, Southeast Asia.

All these, however, are incumbent on the government ensuring the rule of law and social peace. Tripura’s fraught social faultlines and inequalities will have to be managed and tempered. A major challenge for the BJP leadership will be to convince their ally, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura, that the anxieties of the tribal population can be addressed without a division of the state along ethnic lines.

