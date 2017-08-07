Open House 

Amid the BJP’s spreading power and influence however, the Rajya Sabha has been the one forum where — through debate or obstruction — the Opposition has managed to make itself heard, hold its own. Amid the BJP’s spreading power and influence however, the Rajya Sabha has been the one forum where — through debate or obstruction — the Opposition has managed to make itself heard, hold its own.

Two days before the election of M. Venkaiah Naidu as Vice President of India, the BJP, the party he has been politically groomed in, became the single largest party in the Rajya Sabha for the first time. Its string of remarkable political successes — which began with the 2014 general election — have made it seem almost unassailable now.

It dominates the Lok Sabha, rules an increasing number of states, either through electoral victories or shrewd backroom manoeuvres, and Sangh Parivar members hold the three highest constitutional offices in the country. Electoral dominance has been matched by a strong executive and an ideological tussle over core values like federalism, diversity, the balance of power and secularism.

Amid the BJP’s spreading power and influence however, the Rajya Sabha has been the one forum where — through debate or obstruction — the Opposition has managed to make itself heard, hold its own. For Naidu, now its chairman, jubilation over victory must be matched by a sense of the enormous responsibility his new position carries.

The importance of the Rajya Sabha to the BJP is clear from the fact that its president Amit Shah is set to become its member. As RS MP, Shah is likely to lead the effort to keep BJP MPs on their toes and fighting fit in the House. Just last week, the Opposition managed to force the government to drop a crucial clause in the backward classes commission bill and stepped up efforts to send the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill to the select committee after it was passed in the Lok Sabha. With Shah in the House, while BJP MPs may be more alert that they are not outflanked by the Opposition, they may also be tempted to be more confrontational, increasing the possibility of disruptions.

The importance of the House of Elders, however, lies beyond just the tactics and politics of legislative one-upmanship. As a society and polity, India is negotiating matters of foundational importance: The evolving nature of, and limits to, privacy, for example, need to be debated and discussed as much by legislators as by the courts. An otherwise weak Opposition has managed to make itself heard on crucial matters like the democratic deficit in Kashmir, the issues around Aadhaar and the GST and the rights of minorities.

The new Vice President must maintain and guard the space for debate and dissent in the Rajya Sabha, while resisting pressures from the ruling party and keeping the Opposition from being merely disruptive.

To be sure, Naidu is aware of the enormity of his challenge. He has the experience and the tools to meet it. As Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, he was as engaged with the Opposition as he was with the treasury benches. As an MP, he has spent more time in the Opposition than in government. He must now bring that experience to bear on the conduct of business of the Upper House. As he himself said after his victory: “Now, I am a non-party man.” The nation will hold him to his words.

