Switching off

They debated — but didn’t win. Not the TV war anyway. The breathless build-up to the first presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump turned out to be more exciting than the actual event. Yes, she spoke of his taxes, losses and slurs and he spoke of her emails, energy and encouraging ISIS. But the earth didn’t move. In fact, it barely yawned.

In its blah-ness, the Trump-Clinton debate stands in stark contrast to earlier presidential clashes on TV. The most famous was the first in 1960, featuring Republican Vice President Richard Nixon against Democrat senator John F. Kennedy. It was TV that cost him the presidency, Nixon later bitterly complained, as images of him sweating and looking rather a hag bag against the starry young Kennedy only helped the challenger look good. In 1976, Jimmy Carter exhaled after Gerald Ford fatuously declared on TV that there was no Soviet domination of Eastern Europe and that would never happen under a Ford government — prophetic, given that Carter won. In 1980, channels changed — now, Republican Ronald Reagan trumped Carter, oozing Hollywood perfection in their TV debate, drawling “There you go again” with curled-lip derision at a flummoxed Carter. President toh hona hi tha.

This zingy backdrop only makes the latest debate look more disappointingly staid. America’s presidential debate on TV has lost its thrills, every little word and every big moment from the campaign circulated instantly online, making viewers more aware everywhere. TV is left with glittery crumbs from the feast that’s social media — and its pained predictability doesn’t set TRPs soaring. TV is essentially a medium of drama, needing stories of joy and pain, lives like portraits of time, every shade of human disappointment and hope glowing into a million living rooms. Whenever Barack Obama’s telegenic frame appears, viewers recall each challenge he’s overcome to be centrestage. In comparison, Clinton’s or Trump’s lives seem drowned in puffy-pillowed privilege, lacking springy surprise. Being boorish or boring is so 1990s. Neither electrifies TV remotes today.

